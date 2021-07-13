Global $750+ Million PPG Biosensors Markets to 2027

Dublin, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global PPG Biosensors Market By Product, By Application, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global PPG Biosensors Market size is expected to reach $759.3 Million by 2027, rising at a market growth of 12.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

PPG refers to a simple and reasonable optical measurement procedure, which is utilized to monitor the heart rate of a person. It is a non-invasive technology, which utilizes a light source and a photodetector on the skin surface to calculate the volumetric variations of blood circulation. In recent years, there is an increasing focus from various researchers across the world on extracting more valuable data from the PPG signal apart from the heart rate estimation and pulse oximetry readings.



The increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases around the globe are supporting the growth of the PPG Biosensors market. There are many people across the globe who are suffering from some kind of cardiovascular disease, which requires continuous monitoring of the patient's health condition. Thus, various healthcare systems or tools are used to monitor their heart rate and oxygen level to ensure their better health.



Heart-related diseases are one of the major reasons for increasing death cases around the world. So, portable, compact, and lightweight products are used to maintain a regular check of the patients. With the improvement in technologies, many companies have launched various smart gadgets that are helpful for the patient while adding up to the style statement.



COVID-19 Impact



The outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every domain of society. Various regulations imposed during this pandemic have also affected almost every business sector. However, some sectors are also witnessing a positive impact on their growth. The pandemic has shown the significance of using digital technologies to monitor any patient remotely. There is a need for robust disease identification & monitoring that can be done by using wearable devices.



A COVID-19 patient suffers from certain symptoms like shortness of breath, fluctuations in heart rate, etc. In addition, it is important to check the heart rate and oxygen level of the covid-19 patients, which draw the attention of people towards the usage of wearable healthcare devices. These devices are embedded with PPG biosensors to measure heart rate, oxygen level, and many more, which is expected to boost the growth of the PPG biosensors market during the forecast period.



Product Outlook



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Smart Watches, Pulse Oximeters, Smart Wrist Bands and Other Products. By product, the smartwatches segment acquired the largest revenue share in the PPG biosensors market in 2020 and is anticipated to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period. There is increasing usage of PPG biosensors in consumer smartwatches that keep track of the user's health conditions on daily basis during their sleep, sport, and other activities.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Heart Rate Monitoring, Blood Pressure, Blood-oxygen Saturation and Other Applications. The blood-oxygen saturation market segment is estimated to acquire a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

PPG refers to an optical technique for monitoring any fluctuation in blood flow. Pulse meter, which detects arterial Oxygen Saturation (SpO2) and is the most common usage of dual-wavelength PPG. Measuring the relative variations in haemoglobin level from the same PPG wavelengths, which are utilized to measure SpO2 and heart rates may be a very useful addition that increases the applications of PPG in the market.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Region-wise, North America emerged as the leading region in the PPG biosensors market in 2020 with the highest revenue share. The region is estimated to continue this trend during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition & Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global PPG Biosensors Market by Product

3.1 Global Smart Watches Market by Region

3.2 Global Pulse Oximeters Market by Region

3.3 Global Smart Wrist Bands Market by Region

3.4 Global Other Products Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global PPG Biosensors Market by Application

4.1 Global Heart Rate Monitoring Market by Region

4.2 Global Blood Pressure Market by Region

4.3 Global Blood-oxygen Saturation Market by Region

4.4 Global Other Application Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global PPG Biosensors Market by Region



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

AMS AG

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

MediaTek, Inc.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc.

Valencell, Inc.

LifeQ

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j3thr9



