Global Composite Process Materials Market (2021 to 2026) - Size, Share, Trend, Forecast and Industry Analysis

The "Composite Process Materials Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, & Industry Analysis: 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Generally, process materials are considered a waste as these materials are waste once composite parts are fabricated or prepreg is laid onto the mold. However, the publisher considers these materials as "Process Efficiency Enhancer" which play a critical role in achieving the requisite performance of composite parts. Process materials are used at two different levels: release liners used during prepreg manufacturing, and vacuum consumables used during composite parts manufacturing through manufacturing processes such as VARTM, Lite-RTM, prepreg layup/vacuum bag, and wet layup. Process materials consist of several materials including vacuum bagging film, release liner, peel ply, breathers & bleeders, flow media, sealant tapes, fittings & hoses, etc. Vacuum consumables perform a major function of reducing surplus air and resin from the laminate and optimize the fiber-resin ratio which results in improved performance and reduced VOC emissions.



The demand for process materials in the composites industry is highly subjected to the performance of major end markets such as aerospace, wind energy, marine, and automotive. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the demand for process materials varies from industry to industry. For instance, aerospace & defense emerged out to be the biggest victims with demand fell over 30% in 2020. On the other hand, the wind energy industry flourished with a robust growth of mid-teens in 2020 propelled by huge wind turbine installations in China and the USA. Furthermore, the exceptional growth in the wind energy segment has partially offset the decline enumerated in other markets (aerospace & defense, transportation, and marine). Overall, the composite process materials market witnessed a massive decline in 2020 but is estimated to bounce back swiftly, reaching the market value of US$ 1.15 billion in 2026.



The publisher has firstly segmented the composite process materials market based on the end-use industry type as aerospace & defense, wind energy, marine, transportation, and others. Aerospace & defense is expected to remain the largest segment of the market over the next five years. Although the segment has been severely hit by the pandemic, it is likely to maintain its supremacy driven by a host of factors including an expected recovery in aircraft production, increasing penetration of composites in the modern aircraft programs (B787, A350XWB, and A220), high dominance of prepreg materials in the aerospace composites; and growing demand for the automation in the manufacturing processes. Wind energy also holds a reasonable share in the market and has been gaining traction over the past few years. It was the only segment that witnessed growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



Based on the material type, the composite process materials market is segmented as vacuum bagging film, release liner, peel ply, breathers & bleeders, and others. The release liner is estimated to maintain its huge dominance in the market and is also expected to experience the quickest recovery during the forecast period. SCK paper-based release liner held a strong dominance in the market. The vacuum bagging film segment also offers sizable opportunities in the market.



Based on the application type, the market is segmented as prepreg manufacturing, prepreg layup, infusion process, and others. Prepreg manufacturing is estimated to remain the largest segment of the market and is also expected to experience the highest growth over the next five years. Key drivers are increasing penetration of composites in modern aircraft programs (having high usage of prepreg), impressive growth in wind turbine installations coupled with the trend of large-sized blades, and the emergence of advanced composites in the automotive industry.



In terms of regions, North America is expected to remain the largest market over the next five years. The region has been the pioneer in the advanced composites industry with the presence of several small to large-sized OEMs, molders, process material suppliers, and raw material suppliers. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market in the post-pandemic market developments. China is the workhorse of the region, driving the region's share significantly.



The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, composite process material manufacturers, intermediate product manufacturers, molders, and end-users/OEMs. The key composite process materials manufacturers are Airtech Advanced Materials Group, Diatex S.A, Gascogne Group, Lintec Corporation, Loparex LLC, Mondi Plc, Precision Fabrics Group, Sappi Limited, Solvay SA, The 3M Company, and Wausau Paper (Part of Essity).



Report Features



This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.



The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Market forecast analysis

Market segment forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Composite Process Materials Market Overview and Segmentation

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Composite Process Materials Market Segmentation

2.2.1. By End-Use Industry Type

2.2.2. By Material Type

2.2.3. By Application Type

2.2.4. By Region

2.3. Supply Chain Analysis

2.4. Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.5. PEST Analysis

2.6. SWOT Analysis



3. Composite Process Materials Market - The COVID-19 Impact Assessment

3.1. Composite Process Materials Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.2. Pre-COVID vs Post-COVID Assessment

3.3. Real GDP Loss vs Composite Process Materials Market Loss (2020-2021)

3.4. Market Scenario Analysis: Pessimistic, Most Likely, and Optimistic

3.5. Market Segments' Analysis (US$ Million)

3.6. Regional and Country-Level Analysis (US$ Million)

3.7. Market Drivers

3.8. Market Challenges



4. Competitive Analysis

4.1. Insights

4.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

4.3. Geographical Presence

4.4. New Product Launches

4.5. Strategic Alliances

4.6. Market Share Analysis

4.7. Competitive Benchmarking

4.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. Composite Process Materials Market Trend and Forecast by End-Use Industry Type (2015-2026)

5.1. Insights

5.2. Aerospace & Defense: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.3. Wind Energy: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.4. Marine: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.5. Transportation: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.6. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



6. Composite Process Materials Market Trend and Forecast by Material Type (2015-2026

6.1. Insights

6.2. Vacuum Bagging Film: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.3. Release Liner: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.4. Peel Ply: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.5. Breathers & Bleeders: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.6. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



7. Composite Process Materials Market Trend and Forecast by Application Type (2015-2026)

7.1. Insights

7.2. Prepreg Manufacturing: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.3. Prepreg Layup: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.4. Infusion Process: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.5. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast in Other Applications (US$ Million)



8. Composite Process Materials Market Trend and Forecast by Region (2015-2026)

8.1. Insights

8.2. North America Composite Process Materials Market: Country Analysis

8.2.1. The USA's Composite Process Materials Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

8.2.2. Canadian Composite Process Materials Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

8.2.3. Mexican Composite Process Materials Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

8.3. European Composite Process Materials Market: Country Analysis

8.3.1. German Composite Process Materials Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

8.3.2. French Composite Process Materials Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

8.3.3. The UK's Composite Process Materials Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

8.3.4. Russian Composite Process Materials Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

8.3.5. RoE's Composite Process Materials Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

8.4. Asia-Pacific Composite Process Materials: Country Analysis

8.4.1. Chinese Composite Process Materials Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

8.4.2. Japanese Composite Process Materials Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

8.4.3. Indian Composite Process Materials Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

8.4.4. RoAP's Composite Process Materials Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

8.5. RoW Composite Process Materials Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

8.5.1. Latin American Composite Process Materials Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

8.5.2. The Middle Eastern Composite Process Materials Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

8.5.3. Others' Composite Process Materials Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



9. Strategic Growth Opportunities

9.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis

9.1.1. Market Attractiveness by End-Use Industry Type

9.1.2. Market Attractiveness by Material Type

9.1.3. Market Attractiveness by Application Type

9.1.4. Market Attractiveness by Region

9.1.5. Market Attractiveness by Country

9.2. Emerging Trends

9.3. Growth Matrix Analysis

9.4. Strategic Implications

9.5. Key Success Factors (KSFs)



10. Company Profile of Key Players (Alphabetically Arranged)

10.1. Airtech Advanced Materials Group

10.2. Diatex S.A

10.3. Gascogne Group

10.4. Lintec Corporation

10.5. Loparex LLC.

10.6. Mondi Plc

10.7. Precision Fabrics Group

10.8. Sappi Limited

10.9. Solvay SA (Composites One Acquired the Process Materials Business of Solvay)

10.10. The 3M Company

10.11. Wausau Paper (Part of Essity)

