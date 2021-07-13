Progress Helps Meet Data Protection Requirements in UK and Australia

Progress MOVEit Cloud enables customers to easily meet compliance requirements for data collection, file transfer and security

BEDFORD, Mass., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy, and manage high-impact business applications, today announced that Progress® MOVEit® Cloud, the first enterprise-class, cloud-based, Managed File Transfer (MFT) software, is now available via Microsoft Azure in the UK and Australia to help businesses meet complex compliance and data protection regulation needs in those regions.

Regulations such as the Global Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) outline specific conditions about the storage and movement of customer data. As of January 1, 2021, with the official implementation of Brexit, the UK became a "third country" and considered outside of the EU's GDPR data protection laws, disrupting the flow of personal information from the EU to the UK. When combined with the increasing number of companies at risk of experiencing data breaches, and the ongoing complexity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, compliance and data protection are top priorities for businesses worldwide.

MOVEit Cloud is auditor-certified PCI, SOC 2 type 2, and HIPAA compliant, and ensures CCPA and GDPR readiness in external file transfer activities involving personal data. With four new Azure regions, including the UK and two in Australia, MOVEit Cloud enables customers to deploy MOVEit Transfer in Microsoft Azure either as-a-Service or in an Azure instance they can independently manage. Customers in the UK and Australia needing to achieve data security compliance, lower latency during file transfer, or who wish to maintain data physically within the UK or Australia while operating in Azure will benefit from this improvement.

“This year, Brexit finally became a reality, forcing organizations in the UK to look at transferring data between borders with a whole new perspective,” said John Ainsworth, SVP, Core Products, Progress. “Add to that a global pandemic, an increase in cybersecurity threats and data sovereignty laws, it’s no surprise more businesses are shifting their MFT to the cloud in an effort to achieve data security compliance and lower latency during file transfer. With MOVEit Cloud, organizations hoping to implement an MFT solution to meet UK or Australia-driven compliance needs now have access to a leading MFT in the Azure Cloud.”

Used by thousands of organizations worldwide to provide complete visibility and control over file transfer activities, Progress MOVEit is an automated file transfer system that allows users to manage, view, secure and control all file transfer activity through a single system. Based on Microsoft Azure, MOVEit Cloud combines the comprehensive file transfer features needed by businesses today with the benefits of an easy-to-use and secure cloud service.

“Pro2col is delighted that Progress has released MOVEit Cloud hosted out of the UK,” said Ailsa McEwan, General Manager, Pro2col. “This is a key requirement for many of our customers looking at hosted solutions, particularly some government customers who need to keep their data within the UK.”

For information about Progress MOVEit, click here.

Additional Resources

Follow Progress on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn

, and Read the Progress blog

About Progress

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) provides the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications. Our comprehensive product stack is designed to make technology teams more productive, and we have a deep commitment to the developer community, both open source and commercial alike. With Progress, organizations can accelerate the creation and delivery of strategic business applications, automate the process by which apps are configured, deployed and scaled, and make critical data and content more accessible and secure - leading to competitive differentiation and business success. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000+ enterprise customers, and a three-million-strong developer community rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress and MOVEit are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.