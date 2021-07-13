Worldwide Aerospace Raw Materials Industry to 2026 - by Platform Type, Material Type, Form Type, Sales Channel and Region

Dublin, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Raw Materials Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Materials used in the aerospace industry have had a remarkable transition in the industry over the decades concerning properties, applications, and other factors. Raw materials majorly used in the aerospace industry are aluminum & alloys, titanium & alloys, composites, steel & alloys, and other alloys. Titanium and composites are rapidly gaining traction in key applications. Recent industry focus indicates that major players are moving from aluminum to advanced materials, especially carbon composites and titanium, in the latest aircraft programs. It is anticipated that titanium and composites will remain an apple of the eye for the market stakeholders in the industry in years to come.



The market suffered a slight impact of B737MAX grounding, only the North American demand suffered a minor downturn in 2019. As the industry stakeholders were eagerly waiting for the B737 MAX grounding storm to clear up, they were unexpectedly hit by the intensely incalculable pandemic in 2020, bringing in brusque changes in the business. The jarring effects of the pandemic shook even the big guns of the aerospace industry, compelling them to restructure their strategies and fight for survival.



As a result, publisher estimates suggest that the aerospace raw materials market experienced a grave downturn in 2020, more than a 25% plunge in 2020 (YoY). However, the demand is expected to gradually catch up with the pace, logging a healthy growth during the forecast period to reach the value of US$ 17.3 billion in 2026.



Market Experiencing Gradual Consolidation



The aerospace raw materials market is gradually heading towards consolidation as the industry recorded a good number of mergers & acquisitions to tap growing opportunities in this briskly expanding market. Listed below are some examples.



In 2015, Solvay SA acquired Cytec Industries Inc. to enhance its advanced material portfolio.



Similarly, in 2018, Toray, the world's largest supplier of carbon fiber, acquired TenCate Advanced Composites Holding B.V. (TCAC) from Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V.



In 2015, Alcoa Corporation, the world's leading supplier of aluminum, acquired RTI International Metals, gaining excellent capabilities in the aerospace titanium market.



Market Share Analysis



Analysis by Platform Type: Commercial Aircraft to Maintain Dominance in Long Term



We have segmented the market based on the platform type as commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, military aircraft, helicopter, and spacecraft. Despite enduring a massive blown in 2020, commercial aircraft is expected to remain the largest as well as the fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. Early signs of healing are apparent - The lift of FAA's B737max grounding order (Nov. 2020) and Airbus' highest delivery figures (Oct. 2020), since before the onset of the pandemic. The healthy recuperation is well backed by strong order backlogs of 11,987 (Airbus: 6,998 and Boeing: 4,989) aircraft as of March 2021.



Analysis by Material Type: Titanium & Aluminum Alloys - the Largest by Value & Volume Respectively



Based on the material type, the market is segmented as titanium & alloys, aluminum & alloys, steel & alloys, composites, and others. In terms of value, titanium & alloys are expected to remain the largest segment of the market during the forecast period. Over the eons, there has been a greater penetration of titanium parts as new aircraft programs built with higher titanium content. In terms of volume, aluminum & alloys hold a significant share as all the legacy aircraft platforms, such as B737 and A320, are built with extensive use of aluminum alloys.



Regional Analysis: North America Leads the Pack with the Largest Share of the USA in the Region



In terms of region, North America is expected to remain the largest market for aerospace raw materials during the forecast period. The USA is the growth engine of the region's market and has one of the largest fleets of commercial and military aircraft in the world. Due to the presence of major companies, the region is the early go-getter in the industry concerning technology and material adoption.



Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the least decline amid the pandemic and is anticipated to register the quickest recovery in the post-pandemic market developments, driven by a host of factors including increasing demand for commercial aircraft to support rising passenger traffic, increasing defense budget of key economies, opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus, and upcoming indigenous commercial aircraft (COMAC C919).



Key Players



The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, intermediate product manufacturers, aerospace component manufacturers, aircraft and engine OEMs, airlines, aircraft leasing companies, and MRO companies.



Key players in the market are:

VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation

Allegheny Technologies, Inc.

TIMET (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

Alcoa Corporation

Kaiser Aluminum

Constellium SE

Hexcel Corporation

Solvay S.A.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Carpenter Technology Corporation.

All the major raw material suppliers have different growth strategies based on their synergies, product portfolio, market reach, geographical presence, and market positioning. However, formation of long-term contracts, new product developments, and strategic alliances are some of the key strategies adopted by major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.



Report Features



This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.



The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, Product portfolio, New Product Launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Aerospace Raw Materials Market Overview and Segmentation

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Aerospace Raw Materials Market Segmentation

2.2.1. By Platform Type

2.2.2. By Material Type

2.2.3. By Form Type

2.2.3.1. Aluminum & Alloy - Form Type

2.2.3.2. Titanium & Alloy - Form Type

2.2.3.3. Steel & Alloy - Form Type

2.2.3.4. Composites - Form Type

2.2.4. By Sales Channel Type

2.2.5. By Region

2.3. Supply Chain Analysis

2.4. Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.5. PEST Analysis

2.6. SWOT Analysis



3. Aerospace Raw Materials Market - The COVID-19 Impact Assessment

3.1. Aerospace Raw Materials Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Billion and Million Lbs.)

3.2. Pre-COVID vs Post-COVID Assessment

3.3. Real GDP Loss vs Aerospace Raw Materials Market Loss (2020-2021)

3.4. Market Scenario Analysis: Pessimistic, Most Likely, and Optimistic

3.5. Market Segments' Analysis (US$ Million)

3.6. Regional and Country-Level Analysis (US$ Million)

3.7. Market Drivers

3.8. Market Challenges



4. Competitive Analysis

4.1. Market Consolidation Level

4.2. Regional Competitive Dynamics

4.3. Market Share Analysis

4.4. Product Portfolio Analysis

4.4.1. By Platform Type

4.4.2. By Material Type

4.5. Geographical Presence

4.6. New Product Launches

4.7. Strategic Alliances

4.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. Aerospace Raw Materials Market Trend and Forecast by Platform Type (2015-2026)

5.1. Segment's Analysis

5.2. Commercial Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Billion and Million Lbs.)

5.3. Regional Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Billion and Million Lbs.)

5.4. General Aviation: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Billion and Million Lbs.)

5.5. Military Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Billion and Million Lbs.)

5.6. Helicopter: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Billion and Million Lbs.)

5.7. Spacecraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Billion and Million Lbs.)



6. Aerospace Raw Materials Market Trend and Forecast by Material Type (2015-2026)

6.1. Segment's Analysis

6.2. Titanium & Alloys: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Billion and Million Lbs.)

6.3. Aluminum & Alloys: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Billion and Million Lbs.)

6.4. Steel & Alloys: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Billion and Million Lbs.)

6.5. Composites: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Billion and Million Lbs.)

6.6. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Billion and Million Lbs.)



7. Aerospace Raw Materials Market Trend and Forecast by Form Type (2015-2026)

7.1. Segment's Analysis

7.2. Titanium & Alloys

7.2.1. Plate: Trend and Forecast (US$ Billion and Million Lbs.)

7.2.2. Billet: Trend and Forecast (US$ Billion and Million Lbs.)

7.2.3. Others: Trend and Forecast (US$ Billion and Million Lbs.)

7.3. Aluminum & Alloys

7.3.1. Extruded Products: Trend and Forecast (US$ Billion and Million Lbs.)

7.3.2. Sheet & Plate: Trend and Forecast (US$ Billion and Million Lbs.)

7.3.3. Cast Products: Trend and Forecast (US$ Billion and Million Lbs.)

7.3.4. Others: Trend and Forecast (US$ Billion and Million Lbs.)

7.4. Steel & Alloys

7.4.1. Long Products: Trend and Forecast (US$ Billion and Million Lbs.)

7.4.2. Short Products: Trend and Forecast (US$ Billion and Million Lbs.)

7.5. Composites

7.5.1. Prepreg: Trend and Forecast (US$ Billion and Million Lbs.)

7.5.2. Compound: Trend and Forecast (US$ Billion and Million Lbs.)

7.5.3. Others: Trend and Forecast (US$ Billion and Million Lbs.)



8. Aerospace Raw Materials Market Trend and Forecast by Sales Channel Type (2015-2026)

8.1. Segment's Analysis

8.2. Direct Sales: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Billion and Million Lbs.)

8.3. Distributor Sales: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Billion and Million Lbs.)



9. Aerospace Raw Materials Market Trend and Forecast by Region (2015-2026)



10. Strategic Growth Opportunities



11. Company Profile of Key Players

11.1. VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation

11.2. Allegheny Technologies, Inc.

11.3. TIMET (Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.)

11.4. Alcoa Corporation

11.5. Kaiser Aluminum

11.6. Constellium SE

11.7. Hexcel Corporation

11.8. Solvay S.A.

11.9. Toray Industries, Inc.

11.10. Carpenter Technology Corporation



