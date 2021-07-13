Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Clinical Landscape Report 2021 with 10-Year Disease Incidence and Prevalence Forecasts

Dublin, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market Spotlight: Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Market Spotlight report covers the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, clinical trials, recent events and analyst opinion, upcoming events, probability of success, 10-year disease incidence and prevalence forecasts, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts.



Key Takeaways

The report estimates that in 2019, there were 187,040 incident cases and 714,260 prevalent cases of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) in adults aged 20 years and older worldwide, and forecasts those numbers to increase to 209,960 incident cases and 798,760 prevalent cases by 2028.

Roche's Esbriet and Boehringer Ingelheim's Ofev are the only approved drugs for IPF. These drugs are administered via the oral route.

The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for IPF are in Phase I. Therapies in development for IPF focus on a wide variety of targets. The majority of pipeline drugs in development are administered via the oral route.

High-impact upcoming events in the IPF space comprise topline Phase IIa trial results for PLN-74809, topline Phase IIb trial results for GB0139, topline Phase II trial results for BLD-0409, and topline Phase III trial results for pamrevlumab.

The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I respiratory-other asset is 4.8%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 38.5%. Drugs, on average, take 12.8 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.8 years in the overall respiratory space.

The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for IPF have been in the early and midphases of development, with 66% of trials in Phase I-II, and 34% in Phase III-IV.

The US has a substantial lead in the number of IPF clinical trials globally. The UK leads the major European markets, while Israel has the top spot in Asia.

Clinical trial activity in the IPF space is dominated by completed trials. Roche has the highest number of completed clinical trials for IPF, with 20 trials.

Roche leads the industry sponsors with the highest overall number of clinical trials for IPF, closely followed by Boehringer Ingelheim.

Key Topics Covered:



OVERVIEW



KEY TAKEAWAYS



EPIDEMIOLOGY



RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION

GLPG1690 for IPF (February 10, 2021)

GLPG1205 for IPF (December 1, 2020)

KEY UPCOMING EVENTS



PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS



LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS

Lassen, Cedars-Sinai Investigate Role Of IL-11 In Lung Fibrosis

Amgen Ropes Second M&A Deal Of 2021 In Rodeo Buyout

Bridge, LegoChem Team To Speed Development Of Autotaxin Inhibitor

Galapagos Teams With Poland's OncoArendi On IPF Candidate

Boehringer, Bridge IPF Deal Collapses On Toxicity Concerns

Reborn Redx Inks Global Licensing Deal With AstraZeneca

Galapagos Seeks IPF Discovery Leads From E-Therapeutics

