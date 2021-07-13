Worldwide Cardiac Ablation Catheters Industry to 2025 - US is Expected to Experience the Most Rapid Growth

Dublin, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cardiac Ablation Catheters Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2019, an estimated 1,115,550 cardiac catheter ablation procedures were performed worldwide, with RoW countries accounting for the largest portion, followed by the US, five major European markets, and Japan. The total number of procedure is expected to increase at a 5.9% growth rate through 2025. Global sales of cardiac ablation catheters were estimated at nearly $2.4bn in 2019, and are expected to increase at a rate of 7.1% through 2025, with sales of cryoballoon, laser-based, and hot-RF devices expected to outpace sales of standard and advanced RF systems.

The US, which accounted for the most sales in 2019, is also expected to experience the most rapid growth in this market, with 8.0% from 2019-25. Global demand for cardiac ablation dropped in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, causing a 10% decrease in sales. Sales are expected to return to growth in 2021, with a return to double-digit year-on-year growth starting in 2022. This analysis includes a discussion of products, current/forecast markets, competitors, and opportunities in the global cardiac ablation catheters market for 2019-25.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Cardiac Rhythm Disorders Overview

1.1 Sick sinus syndrome

1.2 Heart block

1.3 Tachycardia

1.4 Atrial fibrillation

1.5 Ventricular fibrillation

1.6 Heart failure

1.7 Bibliography

2. Cardiac Ablation Catheter Products

2.1 Catheter ablation procedures

2.2 Technology

2.2.1 Radiofrequency ablation

2.2.2 Cryoablation

2.2.3 Laser ablation

2.2.4 Pulsed field ablation

2.2.5 Types of catheters

2.2.6 Imaging and mapping

2.2.7 AI mapping

2.3 Clinical trials

2.3.1 Persistent AF

2.3.2 Paroxysmal AF

2.3.3 Heart failure

2.3.4 Ventricular tachycardia

2.4 Guidelines

2.5 Cardiac catheter ablation products

2.5.1 Abbott

2.5.2 Biosense Webster/Johnson & Johnson

2.5.3 Boston Scientific

2.5.4 CardioFocus

2.5.5 CathRx

2.5.6 Imricor

2.5.7 Japan Lifeline

2.5.8 Kardium

2.5.9 Medtronic

2.5.10 MicroPort Scientific

2.5.11 Toray

2.5.12 Other companies

2.5.13 Products in development

2.6 Bibliography

3. Cardiac Ablation Catheters Market

3.1 Procedures forecast: global

3.1.1 Procedure volumes forecast: global

3.1.2 Procedure volumes forecast: US

3.1.3 Procedure volumes forecast: 5 Euro

3.1.4 Procedure volumes forecast: Japan

3.1.5 Procedure volumes forecast: rest of world

3.2 Market forecast: global

3.2.1 Global competitors

3.2.2 Market forecast: US

3.2.3 Market forecast: 5 Euro

3.2.4 Market forecast: Japan

3.2.5 Market forecast: rest of world

3.3 Bibliography

4. Appendix



