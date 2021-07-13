Reverse Logistics Market to Garner $788.78 Billion by 2028: Says Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global reverse logistics market was accounted for $540.29 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $788.78 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Surge in product recall due to stringent government rules for product quality in the automotive industry, expansion of the e-commerce industry, and increase in tech-driven reverse logistic services drive the global reverse logistics market. Moreover, the rise in adoption of IoT-enabled connected devices supplemented the market growth. However, uncertainty in the reverse logistics process and lack of control of manufacturers on reverse logistics services hinder the market growth. On the contrary, reduction in losses due to adoption of multi-modal systems and advent of blockchain technology are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Download Report (279 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5191

Covid-19 scenario on Reverse Logistics Market:

The Covid-19 outbreak hit the bottom lines of variety of businesses and forced governments to impose strict lockdown regulations to curb the spread of the virus. This disrupted the supply chain and halted logistics activities across the globe.

Several countries halted their transportation and logistical operations, which affected the supply of commodities.

However, the market is expected to get back on track due to changes in social distancing regulations, resumed operations of e-commerce, and rise in sales in retail and pharmaceutical sectors.

The report segments the global reverse logistics market on the basis of return type, end users, and region.

Request for Customization of this report at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5191

Based on return type, the repairable returns segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market. However, the end of use return segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the e-commerce segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the market. Moreover, the segment is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5191

The global reverse logistics market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific contributed the largest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the region is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2028.

The global reverse logistics market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as CCR Logistics Systems AG, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., DB Schenker, Core Logistic Private Limited, FedEx Corporation, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Safexpress Pvt. Ltd., Kintetsu World Express, Inc., Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd., and United Parcel Service, Inc.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/5191





Similar Reports We Have on Logistics Industry:

Logistics Market by Mode of Transport (Railways, Airways, Roadways, and Waterways) and End Use (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Telecommunication, Government & Public Utilities, Banking & Financial Services, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Technology, Trade & Transportation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017–2027.

Fourth Party Logistics Market by Type (Synergy Plus Operating Model, Solution Integrator Model, and Industry Innovator Model) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2017-2030.

Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market by Mode of Transportation (Railways, Roadways, Waterways, and Airways), Service Type (Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC), Domestic Transportation Management, International Transportation Management, Warehousing & Distribution, and Others) and Industry (Technological, Automotive, Retailing, Elements, Food & Groceries, Healthcare, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.

Cold Chain Logistics Market by End Use Industry (Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery & Confectionary, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Meat, Fish & Sea Food, Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026.

Contract Logistics Market by Industry Vertical (Automotive, FMCG, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, and Industrial Machinery & Equipment), Type (Outsourcing and Insourcing), End User (Aerospace, Automotive, Consumer, High-Tech, Industrial, Pharma & Healthcare, Retail, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.

Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market by Business (B2B, B2C, and C2C), Destination (Domestic and International), and End User (Services, Wholesale & Retail Trade, Manufacturing, Construction & Utilities, and Primary Industries): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.





About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research , is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com