INVITATION TO AN INVESTOR CALL ON SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION'S INTERIM REPORT, JANUARY 1 – JUNE 30, 2021

SSH Communications Security's Interim Report January 1 – June 30, 2021, will be published on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at approximately 09.00 EET.

A conference call for media, investors, and analysts will be at 10.00 EET on the same day. The financial statement release will be presented by CEO Teemu Tunkelo and CFO Niklas Nordström.



The presentation materials (in English) will be available on the SSH Communications Security’s website (www.ssh.com) after the conference call.



Time: July 20, 2021, at 10.00–11.00 EET

Place: Video call



To join the meeting, please register no later than Monday, July 19 at 16.00 EET by sending an email to kristian.nieminen@ssh.com. Conference call links will be sent to registered participants during the afternoon of July 19.





SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION



Niklas Nordström

CFO





About SSH.COM

SSH.COM helps organizations safeguard their mission-critical digital assets at rest, in transit, and in use. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and major organizations in Finance, Government, Retail, and Industry.

We are committed to helping our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT solutions. Our Zero Trust solutions offer safe electronic communications, secure access to servers and between servers. Our teams in North America, Europe, Asia along with a global network of certified partners ensure customer success. The company’s shares (SSH1V) are listed on Nasdaq OMX Helsinki. www.ssh.com.