Global Space-Based RF & Microwave Technology Market 2021-2031: Focus on Platform, Application, End User, Component, Frequency and Country

The global space-based RF & microwave technology market is estimated to reach $14,015.8 million in 2031, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.26% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

The technological advancement in terms of size, reliability, transfer rate, and power consumption are driving the global space-based RF & microwave technology market. In addition, the introduction of new private players and increasing government and institutional funding within the space domain help generate market opportunities.

The major driving factor of the market can be gauged by increasing space budgets by major countries for establishing a secure military and commercial space communication network.

How This Report Can Add Value

Product/Innovation Strategy

The product segment helps the readers in understanding the different types of space-based microwave & RF components and their market potential globally. Moreover, the study provides the readers a detailed understanding of the platforms on which they are integrated, their applications, and the frequency on which they operate. Additionally, comprehensive coverage on components and application of the global space-based RF & microwave technology market has also been added to the study.

Growth/Marketing Strategy

Players operating in the global space-based RF & microwave technology market are developing innovative products to enhance the capabilities of their product offerings. Growth/marketing strategies will help the readers understand the revenue-generating strategies adopted by the players operating in the global space-based RF & microwave technology market.

For instance, in April 2021, the company announced the expansion of its radiation-hardened arm microcontroller (MCU) family for space systems. The microcontroller is based on system-on-chip (SoC) commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) to rad-hard scalable solutions with the addition of embedded analog capabilities. Moreover, other strategies adopted by the market players will help the readers make strategic decisions, such as go-to-market strategies.

Competitive Strategy

Players analyzed and profiled in the study involve original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and component providers that capture a maximum share in the global space-based RF & microwave technology market. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global space-based RF & microwave technology market has been done that will help the readers to understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.

Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the readers in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Space and Satellite Industry: Market Overview

1.1.1.1 Optical Communication: A New Business Horizon

1.1.2 Emerging Trends

1.1.2.1 Adoption of New Manufacturing Technologies

1.1.2.2 Software-Defined Reconfigurable RF Components

1.1.2.3 Increasing High-Frequency Operations

1.1.3 Major Test Certifications and Standards for Space-Based RF Components

1.1.4 Supply Chain Analysis

1.2 Market Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Satellite Communication Systems

1.2.1.2 Rising Usage of CubeSats and Other Cost-Effective Satellite Solutions

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Market Access Restriction and Spectrum Allocation Problems

1.2.2.2 Export and Investment Challenges

1.2.3 Business Opportunities

1.2.3.1 Commercial Business Opportunities within New Space

1.2.4 Key Market Strategies

1.2.4.1 Major Strategies and Developments

1.2.4.1.1 Product Development, Long Term Collaborations, Mergers, Acquisitions, and Investments

1.2.4.2 Other Strategies



2 Application

2.1 Global Space-Based RF/Microwave Technology Market (by Platform)

2.1.1 Market Overview

2.1.1.1 Demand Analysis of Platform Market

2.1.2 Space-Based Platform

2.1.2.1 Demand Analysis of Space-Based Platform Market

2.1.2.2 Satellites

2.1.2.2.1 Demand Analysis of Satellites Market

2.1.2.2.2 LEO Satellites

2.1.2.2.3 MEO Satellites

2.1.2.2.4 GEO Satellites

2.1.2.3 Launch Vehicles

2.1.2.4 Others

2.1.3 Ground-Based Platform

2.1.3.1 Ground Stations

2.2 Global Space-Based RF/Microwave Technology Market (by Application)

2.2.1 Market Overview

2.2.1.1 Demand Analysis of Application Market

2.2.2 Communication

2.2.3 Earth Observation

2.2.4 Navigation/GPS

2.2.5 Technology Development

2.2.6 Others

2.3 Global Space-Based RF/Microwave Technology Market (by End User)

2.3.1 Market Overview

2.3.1.1 Demand Analysis of End User Market

2.3.2 Government and Military

2.3.3 Logistics

2.3.4 Media and Telemetry

2.3.5 Oil and Gas

2.3.6 Environmental and Monitoring

2.3.7 Others



3 Products

3.1 Global Space-Based RF/Microwave Technology Market (by Component)

3.1.1 Market Overview

3.1.1.1 Demand Analysis of Component Market

3.1.2 TRM (Transmitter/Receiver Module)

3.1.3 Amplifier

3.1.4 RF Switch

3.1.5 RF Cables

3.1.6 FPGA/IC

3.1.7 Others

3.2 Global Space-Based RF/Microwave Technology Market (by Frequency)

3.2.1 Market Overview

3.2.1.1 Demand Analysis of Frequency Market

3.2.2 Very High Frequency (VHF) (30MHz-300MHz)

3.2.3 Ultra-High Frequency (UHF) (301MHz-3GHz)

3.2.4 Super High Frequency (SHF) (4GHz-30GHz)

3.2.5 Extremely-High Frequency (EHF) (31GHz-300GHz)



4 Regions

4.1 Global Space-based RF/Microwave Technology Market (by Region)



5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

Airbus S.A.S.

ASELSAN A.S.

Cobham Limited

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

HUBER+SUHNER

Kongsberg

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Teledyne Technologies

Thales Group

TTI Norte S.L. (TTI)

