iland Announces Support for New Veeam Backup & Replication v11

HOUSTON, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iland, a leading VMware-based provider for application hosting, data protection and disaster recovery services delivered on the iland Secure Cloud Platform, today announced global support for Veeam® Backup & Replication™ v11. With this release, iland, a five-time Veeam Cloud & Service Provider Partner of the Year, enables customers to easily meet the increased business demands for unified, high performance data protection and recovery.

As cybercrime rates rise, organizations around the world are taking steps to better defend, protect, and quickly recover from data loss including ransomware. At the same time, nearly 70 percent of organizations using cloud services plan to increase their spending and worldwide public cloud end-user spending is expected to grow by 23 percent, according to Gartner. The growth in remote work has increased the need for exactly what the cloud provides: comprehensive protection and security, high levels of performance for mission critical data and supporting services to ensure expectations are met from the start.

“Over a decade of partnership with Veeam has continued to show customers the value and strength in our combined solutions,” said Justin Giardina, CTO, iland. “With these latest updates, our customers can achieve complete protection of their data across their organization and the highest performance, scale and efficiency possible in the cloud via iland’s global data centers. As always, our customers can have confidence in how we’re helping future-proof their business too. To adapt to the changing business demands facing our customers, we are always analyzing the landscape and evolving our infrastructure to meet increasing customer performance requirements, need for scale and efficiency, improved economics and increasingly sophisticated cybersecurity risks.”

Support for V11, which will roll out over the next few months to all existing customers, will include these new features and capabilities:

Immutable repository: With V11 and iland, customers' backups will ultimately have the ability to be protected in immutable repositories.

Improved backup performance: V11 optimizations, supported by iland’s performance-oriented storage for iland Secure Cloud Backup for Veeam Cloud Connect, enables customers to improve their backup performance while also providing unparalleled scalability.

Veeam Agent for Mac: This new Veeam capability delivers managed end-user data backup for macOS devices through Veeam Backup & Replication. This capability allows customers to integrate Mac laptop and workstation protection into the overall data protection strategy.

“As the needs for modern data protection become increasingly urgent and complex, organizations need reliable solutions that will continue to adapt with the market demands,” said Matt Kalmenson, Vice President of Cloud and Service Providers, Americas, at Veeam. “Veeam Backup & Replication v11, with an additional 200 new and powerful backup, cloud, DR, security and automation enhancements, marks a major milestone for customers looking for a single solution for comprehensive data management. We are thrilled that together with iland, we can continue to innovate and bring new solutions to the market that help our joint customers meet these needs and drive digital transformation within their organizations.”

iland Secure Cloud Backup for Veeam Cloud Connect and iland Secure Disaster Recovery as a Service with Veeam will now be supported by two additional services: iland Secure Cloud Backup Deployment Service and iland Secure Disaster Recovery Deployment Service.

iland Backup Deployment Service is intended for customers who are new to Veeam or merely want assistance setting up and configuring their Veeam environment for best practices. This service will enable customers to get the best benefits from Veeam for their on-prem and off-prem backups to iland Secure Cloud Backup.

iland DRaaS Deployment Service is designed for customers looking for help setting up their DRaaS with management handover after initial setup. It will provide the appropriate amount of guidance so that customers can receive the maximum value from their DRaaS product.

