Homie Cash™ Allows Buyers To Make All-Cash Offers On Homes

The new program upgrades your offer to cash, giving you the edge you need to land a home in the highly competitive market.

SALT LAKE CITY, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the housing market continues to set records with low inventory and increasing buyer competition, cash is king. Today, Homie Loans announced Homie Cash™ , a new program that allows buyers to make all-cash offers to drastically increase their chances of winning the perfect home.

Cash offers are 3X more likely to win in a competitive bidding war, making it one of the most effective strategies to improve a buyer’s likelihood of their offer being accepted.

"I've watched too many of our customers, from first time home buyers to empty nesters, lose out on the home they really want because of investors or cash buyers. We saw the need, so we started Homie Cash™ to give buyers a leg up on the competition,” said Johnny Hanna, Co-Founder and CEO. “By upgrading your offer to a cash offer, Homie Cash™ provides peace of mind knowing you can make a cash offer as soon as you find a home you really want."

On average, there are five or more offers made on every home in Utah and Colorado. In Utah , the number of cash offers increased by 58% percent from the previous year in June. Cash offers represented 17% of transactions, compared to 10% the year before. In Colorado, cash offers (as a percentage of total transactions) have increased year over year in the Denver metro area, jumping from 11.5% of all transactions in June 2020 to 20.2% of all transactions in June 2021 .

An early Homie Cash™ buyer looked at more than 20 homes and made three traditional offers well over asking price over the course of a month and found no success. Then they started using Homie Cash™ and the first cash offer they made was accepted. They were still concerned that their offer would be passed over, but making a cash offer gave them the competitive advantage they needed to stand out among many offers and land the home they really wanted.



“Homie Cash™ levels the playing field by allowing buyers that don’t have hundreds of thousands of dollars in their bank accounts to become cash buyers and compete,” said Hanna. “We’re putting power back into the hands of buyers who have been disadvantaged in this intensely competitive market.”

Participating in Homie Cash™ is simple. Buyers complete a short application to qualify for the program. Once the application is submitted, Homie Loans will pre-approve buyers to ensure they are eligible for a conforming mortgage before sending an offer on a property. Once approved they work with their Homie Real Estate Agent to make all-cash offers with Homie funds.

Quick Facts About Homie Cash™:

Program fee is $0 if used with Homie Loans

Up to $2,500 rebate for closing costs when bundling services

End-to-End transaction under one roof

No financing contingencies

Close in as little as 21 days



Homie Cash™ is currently available in Utah and Colorado, with plans to roll it out to more states in the near future. For more information about Homie Cash™, visit homie.com/cash.

About Homie

Homie uses modern technology, coupled with the expertise of dedicated, local agents to save clients thousands. To date, Homie has already saved consumers nearly $100 million in real estate commissions and helped clients buy and sell over $3 billion in homes. The Homie family of businesses form a one-stop shop, saving customers time, energy, and money. Homie has brought Real Estate, Mortgage, Title, Insurance, and Marketplace services all under one roof to make life easier for its customers.

In 2020, Homie was named #25 on Deloitte’s “North America Technology Fast 500,” an annual ranking of the fastest-growing companies. With a presence in Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Colorado, and Utah, the company plans to expand this year. Homie Real Estate and Homie Loans are affiliated businesses in that both are owned by the same person. To learn more, visit www.homie.com/cash . Homie Loans NMLS# 1016597.

PR Contact:

Codeword for Homie

Homie@codewordagency.com