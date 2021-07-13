Komprise Doubles Revenues in First Half of 2021

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komprise, the leader in analytics-driven data management as a service, today announced it achieved strong growth in the first half of 2021. Key growth drivers compared with the first half of 2020 included 97% revenue growth, 190% growth of new customers and 200% growth in average deal size.

“Enterprise organizations are looking for an easier path to the cloud for file data while not compromising access,” said Kumar Goswami, CEO of Komprise. “Customers are adopting Komprise because we not only find and move the right data to the cloud, but we tier data without users and applications noticing any change and without locking data in the cloud in a proprietary format.”

Komprise’s analytics-first approach enables enterprise customers to understand their data – what file types are stored where and usage patterns – so they can create policies to migrate or tier data to the optimal storage technology or cloud service. Users can map out different storage plans to analyze their cost savings and then use Komprise to execute and track migrations and/or continuous tiering of cold data to lower-cost storage.

Komprise 2021 highlights so far include:

Intelligent Data Management Platform Innovation

Komprise announced expanded support for cloud NAS. Customers can now migrate data to and from Amazon EFS, Amazon FSx for Windows File Server and Azure Files.





Komprise was awarded a patent that extends the capabilities of the Transparent Move Technology (patented in 2019) to enable asynchronous restoration of files from delayed recall storage such as tape. This patent was a joint application with partner Spectra Logic, a leading provider of tape and secondary storage.





Komprise announced new capabilities for global data management with multisite controls, giving IT directors a single consolidated view across multiple Komprise-managed sites while enabling local execution to meet site-specific policies and needs.



Enterprise Customer and Channel Growth

Komprise accelerated its pace of new customer acquisition by 190% in 2021 as enterprise IT organizations emerge from the global pandemic with new mandates and conservative budgets. Komprise added customers across several verticals, with highest adoption in the public sector, higher education, financial services and healthcare.

Komprise had 233 new graduates from the Komprise Technical Professional training program in the first half of 2021, representing students from 29 unique partners and from 30 unique customers and prospects.

Expanded Alliances and Industry Recognition

Komprise inked a partnership with Fortune 500 IT distributor TechData, allowing the company to sell Komprise Intelligent Data Management to customers in Europe.

Komprise and existing reseller partner Pure announced that Komprise Asynchronous Replication would deliver reliable data replication for Pure FlashArray™ file customers.

Komprise and Nutanix announced a partnership where Komprise supports file data migrations and data tiering to and from Nutanix.

Komprise President and COO Krishna Subramanian was honored as a Top Woman of Influence in Silicon Valley, by the Silicon Valley Business Journal.

New Leadership:

Komprise added two executives in EMEA in 2021: Martin Gibbons joined as Channel Director, EMEA, while Ben Conneely joined Komprise in January 2021 as Regional Sales Director for the UK, Ireland and Northern Europe and was promoted to VP of EMEA in April.



To see Komprise in action and start saving on your storage, backup and cloud spend, visit https://www.komprise.com/schedule-a-demo/.

About Komprise

Komprise is the industry’s only multi-cloud data management-as-a-service that frees you to easily analyze, mobilize, and access the right file and object data across clouds without shackling your data to any vendor. With Komprise Intelligent Data Management, you are able to know first, move smart, and take control of massive unstructured data growth while cutting 70% of enterprise storage, backup, and cloud costs. www.komprise.com

