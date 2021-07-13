Forescout Co-Founder Oded Comay to Serve as Chief Innovation Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forescout Technologies, Inc., the leader in Enterprise of Things security, today announced that Oded Comay, co-founder and general manager, will serve as Chief Innovation Officer, effective immediately and reporting to CEO Wael Mohamed. In his new role, Comay will incubate new technologies to augment Forescout’s world-class platform aligned with the company’s vision and strategy through its next phase of growth.



“Oded has been with Forescout since the very beginning. He has proven ability to anticipate critical cybersecurity challenges well into the future,” said Wael Mohamed, CEO, Forescout. “Companies with founders are stronger. We are fortunate to have Oded step into the Chief Innovation Officer role to continue evolving the Forescout platform.”

In his new leadership role, Comay will look beyond Forescout’s existing platform to see the evolution of cybersecurity and threats across high-risk industries, including financial services, healthcare, public sector, retail, and manufacturing. Similar to his work as the innovator of Forescout eyeSegment, which accelerates the design, planning and deployment of Zero Trust segmentation, Comay will help extend the capabilities of the Forescout platform to meet customers’ security challenges and complex use cases.

“Over the last 20 years, Forescout has amassed an incredible amount of device intelligence, data and expertise – more than any other vendor – that allows us to solve some of the most challenging cybersecurity problems while helping customers’ gain market-leading visibility to issues on their networks,” said Oded Comay, Chief Innovation Officer, Forescout. “Forescout will continue to deliver innovative new technology to stay ahead and secure enterprises around the world.”

“Cybersecurity is a journey and what is important is who is on the journey with you,” said Nick Duda, Principal Security Engineer, HubSpot. “While many are new to the space, there is incredible comfort in having a founder like Oded Comay who brings extensive expertise as he has walked this road before. It is great to see him driving innovation for Forescout.”

With over 25 years of experience, Oded co-founded Forescout where he served in various roles, including Chief Research Officer and Chief Technology Officer. Prior to Forescout, he managed the Tel Aviv University Systems group and was a co-founder of TapGuard Technologies.

