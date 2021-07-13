Global lung cancer surgery market size to touch USD 7 billion by 2027

Selbyville, Delaware, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the informed views of expert analysts and seasoned forecasters, global lung cancer surgery market , valued USD 5.4 billion in 2020, is projected to register 3.8% CAGR over 2021-2027 and subsequently amass a valuation of USD 7 billion by the end of the stipulated timeframe.

Taking the analysis further, a detailed country-level investigation of the key regions, namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Latin America is presented in the research document. Moreover, the market is also studied from the perspective of surgical devices and surgical procedures. The research piece also renders a 360-degree outlook of the competitive arena with respect to leading companies, emerging contenders, and new players in this domain.

Growing prevalence of lung cancer across the globe is augmenting the industry growth. In fact, the World Health Organization claims that cancer was the world's second-leading cause of death in 2018. Further, over 10 million fatalities from cancer and 19.3 million new cases were recorded in 2020.

Elevated risk factor among the increasing tobacco smoking individuals and booming elderly population base are also enhancing the industry growth. Moreover, technological advancements in cancer therapy, rising inclination towards early cancer detection and treatment, along with positive outlook of the reimbursement scenario are adding considerable momentum to the industry expansion.

On the contrary, high costs associated with diagnosis and surgeries will negatively impact the industry growth in the upcoming years.

Geographical analysis overview:

Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and Europe are the top contributors to the overall lung cancer surgery market expansion. Among these regions, North America currently captures majority industry share and will likely record strong gains in the ensuing years. This can be ascribed to increasing technological innovations, and rising frequency of lung cancer in the region.

Asia Pacific market is touted to showcase a remarkable growth rate over the assessment period, attributable to growing tobacco consumption and heightened focus on early diagnosis & treatment of cancer.

Competitive landscape review:

Accuray Inc., AngioDynamics Inc., Ethicon US LLC, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Olympus Corp., Teleflex Inc., Ackermann Instrumente GmbH, Richard Wolf GmbH, Siemens Healthineers AG, and Scanlan International Inc. are the top contenders influencing global lung cancer surgery industry dynamics. These players are increasingly focusing on research & development, partnerships, and investment to improve their market stance.

Global Lung Cancer Surgery Market, by Surgical Devices (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Monitoring & Visualizing Systems

Surgical Instruments

Endosurgical Equipment

Global Lung Cancer Surgery Market, by Surgical Procedures (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Thoracotomy

Global Lung Cancer Surgery Market Geographical Bifurcation (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of the World

Global Lung Cancer Surgery Market Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Richard Wolf GmbH

Siemens Healthineers AG

Scanlan International Inc.

Ackermann Instrumente GmbH

Teleflex Inc.

Olympus Corp.

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Ethicon US LLC

AngioDynamics Inc.

Accuray Inc.

