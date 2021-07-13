Global Physical Fitness Equipment Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $19.4 Billion by 2027 - Developing Countries to be the Focal Point for Current and Future Market Growth

Dublin, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Physical Fitness Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Physical Fitness Equipment Market to Reach $19.4 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Physical Fitness Equipment estimated at US$13.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Cardiovascular Training, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$11 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Strength Training segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR

The Physical Fitness Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.

Other Equipment Types Segment to Record 4.2% CAGR

In the global Other Equipment Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$652.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$852 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.4% CAGR through the analysis period.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Impact on Fitness Sector

Demand for Home Fitness Equipment Soars Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Fitness Routine Changes of People as A Result of COVID-19

Commercial Fitness Equipment Takes a Hit as Gyms Face Hardships

Physical Fitness Equipment: A Prelude

Types of Equipment

Outlook

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Key Growth Impeding Factors

Analysis by Segment

Developing Countries: Focal Point for Current and Future Market Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Covid-19 Pandemic Boosts the Connected Fitness

Advanced Equipment Offer Futuristic Workouts

Technology Disrupts Fitness Regimen

Personalization and Immersive Experience Gain Space as Boutique Fitness Clubs Crop up

Technology to the Aid of Tread Mills

Major Trends in the Health, Wellness and Fitness Industry Summarized

Health and Fitness Clubs: A Major Market for Fitness Equipment

Considerations while Selecting Commercial Physical Fitness Equipment

Recovery in Gyms and Health Clubs to Improve Growth

Bodybuilders Remain the Core Customer Group for Commercial Equipment

Home Fitness Equipment: An Expanding Market

Key Trends Facilitating Transition to Home Workouts

Focus on Preventative Healthcare to Fuel Demand for Home Fitness Equipment

Rise in Adoption of Elliptical Trainers for Home Use

Growing Prominence of Exercise Bikes as an Effective Fitness Solution for Cardiovascular Health Drive Demand

Growing Overweight and Obese Population Benefit Market Prospects

Rising Participation of Women in Sports and Fitness Due to Increasing Spending Power Boosts Sales

Surging Interest in Home Gym Exercising among Women

Big Sporting Events Underpin Sales Growth

Muscle Strengthening Equipment Gain Popularity among Youth

Cardio Equipment Outweigh Weights

Elliptical Trainers: Offering Advantages over Treadmills

Trends Towards Group Exercise Promotes Market Expansion

Technology Integration in Fitness Equipment for the Visually Impaired Augurs Well for the Market

Emerging Technologies, Advanced Software, and Personalized Solutions for Specialized Training Drive Demand from Military Sector

Favorable Demographic and Other Macro Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Rising Need to Maintain Physical Activity among the Aging Population: A Weighty Growth Driver

Exponential Increase in Urban Population

Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population

UNITED STATES

Market Overview

Established Nature of Physical Fitness Concept to Drive Future Growth

Fitness Fads in the US

Growth Promoters for Fitness Industry

Widening Consumer Base to Fuel Momentum in Home Segment

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Heighten the Need for Physical Activity and Fitness Equipment

Hypertension Prevalence in the US

Prevalence of Diabetes Mellitus in the US

Surge in CVD Incidence in the US

Mounting Healthcare Spending Drives Uptake of Self Care Fitness Equipment

Rise in Adoption of New Technologies, and Equipment

Connected Devices Proliferate the Market

Smartphone Connected Devices Gain Traction

Age Based Participation Levels Favor Fitness Activities

Aging Population: An Important User Category for the Fitness Equipment Market

Rising Population of Obese & Overweight People

Health Club Demographics Remain Lackluster Due to Current Crisis

