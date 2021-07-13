Creative T60: Amp Up the PC Audio Experience

Milpitas, Calif., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Technology today announced the launch of the Creative T60, a compact Hi-Fi 2.0 desktop speaker system that is the latest addition to the well-established T-series. Built around a minimalistic yet sleek form factor, the Creative T60 features Clear Dialog and Surround technologies powered by Sound Blaster to deliver clearer spoken dialogues and an encompassing soundstage. Its versatility also transcends beyond a typical desktop speaker with SmartComms Kit, which enhances online communications for Windows 10 users via its auto mute and two-way noise cancellation features.

Featuring two powerful 2.75″ full-range drivers with a built-in digital amplifier, the latest Creative T60 delivers a powerful audio punch capable of 30W RMS acoustics power, with a peak power of up to 60W. As is characteristic of the T-series, BasXPort technology enhances the bass performance to produce rich and deep tones without the need for a subwoofer.

On top of that, the Creative T60 also boasts an array of connectivity options, including USB-C audio streaming, Bluetooth 5.0, headset port, microphone port, and AUX-in for a hassle-free setup. With an appealing design, smarter communication features, and better connectivity options, the Creative T60 stands out from the crowd as the perfect desktop speakers for users to work, learn, and play from home with.

Pricing and Availability

Creative T60 is attractively priced at US$79.99 and is available at Creative.com.

For more information, visit https://www.creative.com/t60 .

About Creative

Creative is a worldwide leader in digital entertainment products. Famous for its Sound Blaster® sound cards and for driving the multimedia revolution - which established a user base of 400 million - Creative drives digital entertainment with cutting-edge audio solutions that include premium wireless speakers, wireless headphones, powerful audiophile-grade digital amplifiers and next-generation home-theatre systems. Aiming at the new mobile networked generation by bridging the worlds of the computer, smartphones, and tablets, Creative continues to reinvent the Sound Blaster, with its ground-breaking Sound Blaster Roar series and USB-audio class of products such as the Sound Blaster X7.

In 2016, Creative unveiled the X-Fi Sonic Carrier: a brand-new concept in hi-res audio and video delivery for home entertainment. This technology powerhouse dubbed ‘the soundbar of the gods' personifies the Audio of Tomorrow.

In 2018, Creative launched an all-new game-changing technology for headphones called Super X-Fi® Headphone Holography. This technology uses computational audio to recreate the listening experience of a high-end multi-speaker system in a professional studio, and delivers the same expansive experience - with the same original depth, detail, realism, and spaciousness - in headphones. Super X-Fi further uses Artificial Intelligence to compute a custom audio profile based on a person's unique anthropometry. Super X-Fi has won multiple accolades worldwide, including an unprecedented 23 awards at CES 2019-2020.

# # #

This announcement relates to products launched in the United States. Availability is subject to change without notice and may differ elsewhere in the world according to local factors and requirements. Creative, the Creative logo, Sound Blaster and Super X-Fi are trademarks or registered trademarks of Creative Technology Ltd in the Singapore and/or other countries. The Bluetooth® word mark and logo are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Creative Technology Ltd is under license. All rights reserved.

Attachment