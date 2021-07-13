Eve & Co. Announces Cannabis Supply Agreement With Adjupharm GmbH and Provides a Corporate Update

STRATHROY, Ontario, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eve & Co Incorporated (“Eve & Co”, “we”, “us” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: EVE; OTCQX: EEVVF), is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd. (“NMC”) has successfully entered into a Cannabis Supply Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Adjupharm GmbH (“AP”), an importer, exporter and distributor of para-pharmaceutical, medicinal and narcotics, headquartered in Bad Oldesloe, Germany.



Under the initial three-year agreement, AP is expected to order up to 660 kilograms of NMC’s dried and gamma-irradiated cannabis flowers. AP will distribute the products into the German market. AP is a leading certified medical cannabis distributor in the European Union. As a patient-first company and trusted partner of the global medical community, AP is focused on partnering with the best-in-class producers of the highest-quality medical cannabis strains to satisfy the requirements of their clients.

“We are very excited to have the opportunity to work with such a well-established and diverse pharmaceutical company as Adjupharm for distribution of our products and to support Adjupharm as one of the leading providers of medical cannabis in Germany,” commented Melinda Rombouts, President and Chief Executive Officer at Eve & Co.

The Company also announces that Ivan Ross Vrána has departed from his role as the Company’s Vice President, Governmental Relations and Business Development to pursue other interests. The Company’s Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Vrána for his invaluable contributions to the Company since May 2019.

ABOUT EVE & CO

Eve & Co, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Natural MedCo Ltd., holds cultivation and processing licenses under the Cannabis Act (Canada) for the production and sale of various cannabis products, including dried cannabis, cannabis plants and extraction of cannabis oil and has received EU GMP certification. Natural MedCo Ltd. was Canada’s first female-founded licensed producer of medicinal marijuana and received its cultivation license from Health Canada in 2016. Eve & Co is led by a team of agricultural experts and has a licensed 1,000,000 sq. ft. greenhouse located in Strathroy, Ontario.

The Company’s website can be visited at www.evecannabis.ca

