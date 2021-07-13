Hardbacon Encourages Canadians to Shop for Financial Products With First National Advertising Campaign

English French

MONTREAL, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hardbacon, a personal finance application that helps you achieve your financial goals, launches a national advertising campaign today encouraging Canadians to shop for financial products, while shining light on the best way to do it.



Under a new campaign, “Compare. Make Money”, Hardbacon reaffirms its commitment to help all Canadians take responsibility for their own finances by highlighting the Hardbacon app and website to compare everything from credit cards and bank accounts, to insurance and online brokers. Created by EKO productions, a Montreal-based content agency, the campaign includes a series of playful vignettes, created to spark curiosity, evoke thought and showcase the hidden money behind your financial products.

“Canadians leave a lot of money on the table by selecting the first financial product offered to them, rather than shopping for the best fees and rates,” said Hardbacon CEO, Julien Brault. “We wanted to make finding and comparing the right financial products easier and more convenient with Hardbacon.”

The Canada-wide TV and digital initiative launches today with campaigns on Facebook and Youtube, as well as with targeted TV ads through media properties such as Radio Canada’s Zone économie, hosted by Gérald Fillion, and on L’Indice McSween with Quebec personality Pierre-Yves McSween. The campaign will run throughout the 2021 summer season and into fall with new initiatives.

Hardbacon launched as an app for retail investors and transformed into an app for all Canadians to take control of their finances at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, it is on a mission to help Canadians make better financial decisions and, in turn, get the bacon to lead wealthier and more financially secure lives.

The campaign is now live and the various ads can be viewed on Youtube.

Compare credit cards : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d7Bt1XA5o18

Compare online brokers : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SMivxUAa2Lo

Compare bank accounts : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQBFiPp9FKI

Compare mortgages : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xYgbctv92pk