CarAdvise Grows Shop Network with New Take 5 Oil Change Partnership

Chicago, IL, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarAdvise is excited announce another new partnership for auto service with Take 5 of New Orleans, Louisiana. The Take 5 Oil Change brand is a leading automotive quick services provider currently in 22 states. CarAdvise’s vast network of service and shop partners will grow by another 584 with the addition of the Take 5 brand of service locations.

“We know that the Take 5 brand delivers super quick service and a high quality of value to each customer and we couldn’t be more pleased to have them as part of our growing network,” said Greg Tepas, Founder & CEO, CarAdvise. “We continue to drive and increase our national network of automotive service providers to enable our expanding membership of nearly 700,000 consumer members and thousands of fleet vehicles to have even more options to facilitate their vehicle upkeep and service needs. By adding Take 5’s additional 20+ states of oil change locations, our members will have even more options to quickly manage their car care service simply from their electronic devices,” commented Tepas.

About CarAdvise

CarAdvise is the largest online marketplace for vehicle maintenance and repair. Through its innovative platform, CarAdvise has created the only place on the web to compare prices for maintenance services at over 25,000 shops, 35+ national brands, and 1000’s of independent shops throughout North America. Consumers and commercial fleets receive upfront discounted pricing when booking through CarAdvise using its proprietary technology to approve and pay for services suggested by the shop real-time. CarAdvise service descriptions and unbiased advice protect customers from unnecessary work resulting in greater trust, convenience, and savings.

About Take 5 Oil Change

Take 5 Oil Change has been serving customers for more than 35 years. Founded in 1984 in Metairie, LA, Take 5 currently operates more than 580 branded locations in 22 states and Canada. Take 5 Oil Change is the market leader in speed and quality, making them the fastest growing quick lube chain in the country.

