Open Book Extracts Appoints New Product Innovation Executives To Lead Strategic Product Development and Research Initiatives

ROXBORO, N.C., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Book Extracts (OBX), a leading ingredient manufacturer and product development house for the industry’s most innovative and highest quality cannabinoid-enabled products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrea Baillo as Vice President of Product Innovation and Research and Alexandra DePalma as Director of Product Innovation.



Baillo is an experienced scientist with a demonstrated history of working in cannabis research, development, and manufacturing, cancer research, and food and beverage industries. Baillo most recently served as Senior Director, Research & Development, Quality at Green Thumb Industries (GTI), and she is known for her focus on product safety and stability of cannabinoid focused formulations in highly regulated markets. Baillo attended Wayne State University School of Medicine where she completed her PhD in cancer biology.

"I strongly value health and meaningful product outcomes backed by research, and strive to align these values with the work I do in order to do my part to positively impact this world," said Baillo. "OBX is a mission-driven organization with incredible product development infrastructure to allow me to bring new innovations to market that are well-aligned with my personal and professional values. I am excited to join the OBX team and contribute positively to the company's product pipeline sales growth, product innovation, and research initiatives."

Baillo is joined on the OBX Product Innovation team by Alexandra DePalma , a cannabis product developer and scientific researcher with 10 years’ experience in analytical chemistry, material science engineering, and product development across multiple industries. DePalma spent the last 4 years as Research and Development Manager and Product Developer at Green Thumb Industries (GTI, leading product development, enhancements, and redesign with a focus on production, quality management systems, and strategic technology for multiple cannabis brands. She received a Bachelors in Chemistry from Chestnut Hill College and is currently studying at the University of Maryland.

OBX recently further expanded its core team with several high profile hires from industry leading companies, including: Chief Operating Officer Joe Keil (Medterra); Chief Revenue Officer Nicole Lemus (Vit-Best Nutrition); Vice President of Quality Assurance Chelsea Pipkin (GenCanna); Senior Director of Project Management and Sales Andrea Groncy (Vit-Best Nutrition); and Technical Sales Manager Brad Jones (Folium Biosciences).

"OBX is pleased to welcome Andrea Baillo and Alexandra DePalma to OBX to accelerate product innovation to develop high-quality, efficacious, research-backed products," said OBX CEO Dave Neundorfer. "Their combined scientific expertise, coupled with their understanding of market demands, will enable them to identify, prioritize, and deliver differentiated solutions for our global client base.”

About Open Book Extracts

Headquartered in Roxboro, N.C., Open Book Extracts is a cGMP-certified manufacturer of premium plant-based cannabinoid products, aiming to be the industry’s true north by delivering premium products, exceptional service, and industry-leading transparency. With control of the entire supply chain, a state-of-the-art extraction campus near North Carolina’s Research Triangle, proprietary refinement and conversion methods backed by a growing IP portfolio, and a team of PhD chemists and seasoned business leaders, OBX is the trusted partner for global brands seeking to enter the marketplace. OBX Asia, with its headquarters in Hong Kong, provides strategic guidance and on-the-ground support for our Asia customers.

