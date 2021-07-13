Else Nutrition Signs Key Marketing Agreements with Tori Spelling, Kids with Food Allergies™, and Plant-Based Network

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY.V) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company") the Plant-Based baby, toddler and children nutrition company , is pleased to provide the following marketing activity update.



Influencer Activity

Else has successfully entered into an influencer partnership with actress, mother, writer and DIYer, Tori Spelling. With 2 of her 5 children suffering from lactose intolerance, Tori is an ardent proponent of the Else brand. Her first video for the Else organic brand, attained an impressive 100,000 views in the first 24 hours. Tori will continue to support the brand with additional content in the coming weeks.

Additionally, Else has successfully reached partnerships with Ali Fedotowsky and Jade Liz Tolbert who gained fame on the ABC Hit Show, The Bachelor. Else has previously partnered with both, successfully driving sales and hundreds of thousands of impressions. The Company is adding a new partnership with mom, singer, Youtuber and former Bachelor participant, Carly Waddell, for branded content on Instagram for the month of July.

“We are delighted to have Tori and Carly, as well as Jade and Ali again as part of the Else family,” stated Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. “These are strong, accomplished women and mothers seeking clean label, whole food-based nutrition for their children, who are truly something Else.” she added.

Branded Partnerships

The Company has also secured integrated branded partnerships with key platforms for Q3, to further bolster marketing support and reach hundreds of thousands of additional families in the U.S. and beyond.

Plant-Based Network (PBN): Else has signed an agreement with Plant Based Network and will engage in branded content advertisements in the form of T.V. on PBN, as well as placements in digital print, during Q3 and Q4 of this year. This will drive targeted reach for Else Nutrition among wanting, Plant-Based families across North America. Plant Based Network, one of the fastest-growing networks according to TVStartup, is a lifestyle and entertainment TV network and media company that promotes Plant-Based living to mainstream audiences, including omnivores, flexitarians, reducetarians, vegetarians and vegans.

Kids With Food Allergies (KWFA): Else has also signed an agreement with KWFA,. The program planned for Q3, will span a dedicated newsletter to KWFA’s database of over 70,000 families with kids suffering from food allergies. It will also feature sponsored blog content on KWFA’s website. Kids With Food Allergies (KWFA) is a division of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) , the nation’s oldest and leading asthma and allergy not-for-profit organization. It is estimated that one in 13 children live with some sort of a food allergy .

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and Plant-Based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, Plant-Based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was ranked last Fall as the #1 top seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

