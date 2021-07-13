Genespire appoints Philippe Mauberna as Chief Financial Officer

Former Nanobiotix Chief Financial Officer brings extensive experience in international life sciences finance, successful fundraisings and operations



Italy, Milan, 13 July 2021: Genespire, a next generation gene therapy company developing first-in-class transformative therapies with advanced lentiviral vectors, today announces the appointment of Philippe Mauberna, as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately.

Mr. Mauberna joins a growing management team at Genespire and will lead financial operations as the company progresses the development of its novel gene therapies towards the clinic.

Mr. Mauberna is a highly experienced finance professional having worked in the life sciences industry for over 20 years in key financial and operational roles. He joins Genespire from Nanobiotix SA, a leader in nanomedicine-based approaches to cancer treatment, where he served as CFO for the past eight years. During his time there, Philippe led the company’s financial and administrative operations, most notably successfully guiding the company’s $113 million IPO on Nasdaq in December 2020. He also built Nanobiotix’s investor relations function, spanning both the US and Europe, and presided over the company’s significant market capitalisation growth to over €500m on Euronext Paris and Nasdaq.

Before that, Mr. Mauberna held the role of CFO at Astellas Pharma France, where he developed the company’s finance function, before eventually transitioning to Senior Director EMEA, Market Planning and Commercial Effectiveness at Astellas Pharma Ltd in the UK. During the course of his career, Mr. Mauberna has also held various operational and consulting roles including General Manager at Mitrychem and Principal, Life Sciences at Capgemini Consulting, the multinational information technology services and consulting company. Mr. Mauberna holds a Masters in Economy and Business from the University Paris II ASSAS and an MBA in Finance and Management from Institut Superieur de Gestion (I.S.G.) in Paris, France.

Dr. Julia Berretta, Chief Executive Officer of Genespire, commented: “Philippe’s extensive financial leadership experience, as well as his track record of financing pre-clinical and clinical biotech companies will be invaluable to Genespire as our company grows, and perfectly complements our existing management team. I look forward to working closely with him to build a leading gene therapy organization that is striving to create life-changing medicines for people affected by severe diseases.”

Philippe Mauberna, Chief Financial Officer of Genespire added: “Genespire is one of the most promising and differentiated companies within the gene therapy space and I am delighted to be joining the company at such an exciting time. I look forward to supporting Julia and the rest of the team in developing the company and helping it to achieve its mission.”

About Genespire

Genespire is a next generation gene therapy company developing first-in-class durable and transformative therapies with advanced lentiviral vector. Based in Milan, Italy, Genespire was founded in March 2020 by the gene therapy pioneer Prof. Luigi Naldini and Dr. Alessio Cantore, Fondazione Telethon and Ospedale San Raffaele. Genespire is a spin-out of SR-Tiget, a world leading cell and gene therapy research institute and is backed by Sofinnova Partners. Find out more about us at www.genespire.com.