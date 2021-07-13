Global WholeHealth Partners, Corp. (OTC: GWHP) Confirms They Offer Antibody and Antigen Test Kits That Detect Fast Spreading Mutated COVID-19 Strains, DELTA (B.1.617.2), (UK (B.1.1.7), S. Africa (B. 1.351)

SAN CLEMENTE, CA, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Global WholeHealth Partners, Corp. (OTC: GWHP), a multinational supplier of over 70+ FDA approved tests and including Dengue, Ebola, Zika, TB and Malaria for international sales, also offers one of the largest lines of tests for CoViD19 SARS2, and is prepared to help in the fight against CoViD19 SARS2. With the pandemic still not under control in the United States, and new variants coming out, Global needed to make sure it kept up with the needs of the nation and the world.

With the new “More Highly Contagious COVID-19 Strain” quickly spreading throughout the US and the rest of the world, Global WholeHealth Partners, Corp. (OTC: GWHP) confirms their Antibody and Antigen Test Kits detect the mutated COVID-19 strain, like the newest variant DELTA (B1.6117.2), the UK strain (B.1.1.7) and the South Africa (B.1.351).

The Delta variant was first identified in India in December 2020 and led to major outbreaks in the country. It then spread rapidly and is now reported in 104 countries, according to a CDC tracker.

As of early July, Delta has become the dominant form of the coronavirus in the U.S., U.K., Germany, and other countries. In the U.K., for instance, the Delta variant now makes up more than 97% of new COVID-19 cases, according to Public Health England.

https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20210712/what-to-know-about-covid-delta-variant

Researchers have said that the Delta variant is about 50% more contagious than the Alpha variant, which was first identified in the U.K., according to The Washington Post. Alpha, also known as B.1.1.7, was already 50% more contagious than the original coronavirus first identified in China in 2019.

https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20210712/what-to-know-about-covid-delta-variant

The U.K. variant of SARS-CoV-2, known as B.1.1.7., was first discovered in the U.S., in the state of Colorado, at the end of last year. Since then, 690 cases have been detected across 33 states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports. California has the second most reported cases in the country, behind Florida, with 150. Of those, the majority of infections have been diagnosed in San Diego County, according to Dr. Clayton Chau, the county’s health officer. The New Variant DELTA COVID

https://ktla.com/news/local-news/21-year-old-san-clemente-man-is-o-c-s-1st-case-of-highly-contagious-covid-19-variant-from-u-k/

Although currently available vaccines appear to be effective against most of the coronavirus variants that have been identified to this point, the strain fueling a resurgence of COVID-19 in South Africa (B.1.351) was not slowed down by vaccines developed… Newsom said, “One of the cases was found in Alameda County and the other in Santa Clara County.”

https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2021-02-10/first-cases-of-south-african-coronavirus-strain-found-in-california

So far, only six cases of a South African variant of the coronavirus have been reported in the U.S., but concern among experts is growing, as emerging data suggests available vaccines may not protect as well against it.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2021/02/08/south-african-variant-your-questions-answered-new-covid-strain/4433074001/

The world newest tally on the COVID-19 Virus:

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness rose above 185.6 million on Friday, while the death toll climbed further above 4.01 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. leads the world with a total of 33.79 million cases and in deaths with 606,483. India is closing in on the U.S. in cases at 30.75 million but is third in deaths at 405,939, while Brazil is second in deaths at 530,179 but is third in cases at 18.96 million. Mexico has the fourth-highest death toll at 234,458 but is 15th in cases with 2.6 million. In Europe, Russia leads in deaths with 138,441 fatalities, while the U.K. has 128,601, making Russia the country with the fifth-highest death toll in the world and highest in Europe.

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/delta-variant-of-covid-19-is-forcing-asian-countries-to-lock-down-while-africa-suffers-its-worst-week-a-year-and-a-half-into-the-pandemic-11625841608

“There is no better way to Stop the Spread of COVID-19 and its various mutated strains then by utilizing the rapid antibody test or antigen test kits that we offer to accurately detect those who have become infected and having them immediately quarantine,” says Charles Strong, CEO of Global WholeHealth Partners, Corp. “With some of the variants being resistant to vaccines, like the DELTA (B1.6117.2) and South Africa strain B.1.351, testing more people and following the CDC guidelines is the way to win this war on COVID.”

Global WholeHealth Partners recognizes that there is a crucial need for faster testing and faster results when it comes to fighting the COVID. Global WholeHealth Partners knows that the quicker the test results can be reviewed by a Front-Line Healthcare Worker, the quicker we can stop the spread of this disease.

With results in minutes versus hours or days with other diagnostic kits, the more lives that can be saved with the FDA authorized COVID-19 POC serology Point of Care Test. With the new fingerstick test, healthcare providers can prick a patient’s finger and get results in minutes without having to wait for venous blood. Global WholeHealth Partners will be able to distribute these tests to more urgent cares, hospitals, and – to help curb the spread of CoViD19 SARS2.

As a third surge of the coronavirus threatens much of the United States, public health experts across the country say there still aren’t enough tests available to keep the virus under control.

About 30 million Covid-19 tests are given every month, according to estimates from The Atlantic magazine’s Covid Tracking Project. But studies have found that the U.S. would need millions more —193 million a month, according to one report — to be effective.

The USA has the largest number of Covid-19 cases in the world and there is concern that this next wave of infections will be worse than the previous. Global WholeHealth Partners, Corp. is confident that its Covid-19 Rapid Test can make a difference through assisting companies, staff, and public places where transmission may occur with a reliable, accurate, and fast Rapid Test.

Global Wholehealth Partners, Corp. provides cutting edge technology using In-vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Real-Time PCR Machines for detection of SARS-CoV-2 IgM/IgG antibodies in human serum, plasma, or whole blood. It has led the fight against vector borne terminal diseases such as Ebola, ZIKA, Dengue, Malaria, Influenza and Tuberculosis, Corona Viruses, and among other vector borne diseases with an FDA Certificate of Exportability (2260-11-2019). The company was founded on March 7, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

GWHP develops, manufactures, and markets in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for OTC, or consumer-use as well as professional rapid diagnostic point-of-care (POC) test kits for hospitals, physicians’ offices, and medical clinics in the US and abroad. Notably, GWHP offers CE Marked tests for its high quality, rapid antibody test for COVID-19 and an EUA filing with the FDA is pending approval. Currently, the Company offers over 70 products FDA approved and many are Approved for OTC use, and 19 POC products approved by the FDA CLIA WAIVED.

Disclaimer:

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time

Media Contact:

Name: Charles Strongo

CEO, Global WholeHealth Partners, Corp.

Email: Sales@gwhpcorp.com

www.gwhpcorp.com

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/

https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/there-still-aren-t-enough-covid-19-tests-u-s-n1243787

https://www.prevention.com/health/a35031411/britain-covid-19-coronavirus-mutation/

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covid-19-diagnostics-market-size-is-projected-to-reach-23-67-billion-by-2027--polaris-market-research-301191983.html

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/covid-19-testing-capacity-strained-surge-demand-n1249592

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/12/30/coronavirus-variant-colorado-unlikely-first-case-us/4085694001/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) market acceptance of our existing and new products, (ii) negative clinical trial results or lengthy product delays in key markets, (iii) an inability to secure regulatory approvals for the sale of our products, (iv) intense competition in the medical device industry from much larger, multinational companies, (v) product liability claims, (vi) product malfunctions, (vii) our limited manufacturing capabilities and reliance on subcontractors for assistance, (viii) insufficient or inadequate reimbursement by governmental and other third party payers for our products, (ix) our efforts to successfully obtain and maintain intellectual property protection covering our products, which may not be successful, (x) legislative or regulatory reform of the healthcare system in both the U.S. and foreign jurisdictions, (xi) our reliance on single suppliers for certain product components, (xii) the fact that we will need to raise additional capital to meet our business requirements in the future and that such capital raising may be costly, dilutive or difficult to obtain and (xiii) the fact that we conduct business in multiple foreign jurisdictions, exposing us to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, logistical and communications challenges, burdens and costs of compliance with foreign laws and political and economic instability in each jurisdiction. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.