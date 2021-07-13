Namely Promotes Nicole Boehm to Vice President, Marketing

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Namely , the leading HR platform for mid-sized companies, today announced the promotion of Nicole Boehm to Vice President, Marketing. The move comes as the company continues to scale its leadership team and introduce new product offerings, including the recently launched PEO Graduation Package.



Boehm joined Namely as a product advisor in 2016. During her tenure with the company, she has supported multiple areas of the business, including pre-sales, product marketing, and client services. Most recently, Boehm served as Senior Director, Marketing, helping the company navigate the unique conditions of 2020. In her new role, Boehm will oversee Namely’s marketing department, handling strategic brand management and awareness while conceptualizing and guiding the company’s robust events program.

Boehm has more than ten years working in the HR and HCM spaces, having started her career as a Solution Consultant at Oracle before joining Namely. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Industrial and Organizational Psychology from Penn State University.

Namely CEO Larry Dunivan commented, “Nikki is a creative and visionary leader and has consistently supported the growth and development of the Namely brand over the years. The energy and drive she brings to our company are unparalleled, and we’re thrilled to have her on our leadership team.”

Boehm shared, “Over the last five years, I’ve had the privilege of learning Namely as a platform and as a company, and I am honored and excited to take on this new role. Already in a strong position in the HR technology industry, I look forward to strengthening and elevating the Namely mission going forward.”

