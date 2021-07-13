Sharon Brand Joins PlanSource as Chief People Officer

ORLANDO, Fla., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource is delighted to announce that Sharon Brand, a strategic HR leader, has joined the company as Chief People Officer. Sharon joins PlanSource with over 20 years of experience leading human resources and talent teams in the technology industry. Most recently, Sharon was Vice President of Human Resources at SAP, bringing extensive experience leading global organizations through transformation and growth. While at SAP, Sharon spent several years leading HR for SAP SuccessFactors, one of the world’s largest cloud-based HCM providers.



As CPO, Sharon will lead Human Resources, Talent and Learning & Development globally as the company continues to grow and expand with over 150+ current job openings.

“I’m excited to join a well-established, diverse and energetic culture with PlanSource and be part of the Vista portfolio. I admire the focus that PlanSource has put on enhancing the benefits process and experience for HR leaders,” said Brand. “My passion is to develop top talent, continue to foster an inclusive culture and drive innovation. I’m proud to join a leadership team that truly cares for their employees and families and is investing in attracting and retaining top talent globally.”

At SAP, Sharon was a passionate advocate for advancing DE&I efforts, including promoting women in leadership, pay equality, return-to-work initiatives and developing early career talents. Prior to SAP, Sharon held the role of North America Head of HR for SAP Systems Integrator and, before that, held leadership roles in Recruiting for ATT Broadband and Sapient.

“I am thrilled to welcome our first Chief People Officer, Sharon Brand, to PlanSource at a time when our company is growing exponentially in the U.S. and India,” said Dayne Williams, CEO of PlanSource. “Sharon’s experience fostering and mentoring talent, driving diversity and focusing on the employee experience will be a tremendous value for our company and set us up to continue to hire the best talent globally.”

In the last five years, PlanSource has more than doubled its team members and opened a new location in Bengaluru, India, consisting of 100+ team members. PlanSource currently has 150+ job openings across all locations and departments; learn more about career opportunities at PlanSource.

