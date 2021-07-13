United States DoD 2022 Budget Assessment: Discuss the New Biden Administration's 2022 DoD budget Request

Dublin, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US DoD 2022 Budget Assessment and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service focuses on US Department of Defense (DoD) spending requests for the research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E); procurement; and operations and maintenance (O&M) categories. The analyst has segmented the budget request by military department and 20 technology areas including aircraft, ships, ground vehicles, and command and control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR).

The research also provides information on contract activity for 2020 that encompasses Army, Navy/Marine Corps, Air Force/Space Force, and Joint Services contracts awarded, and lists the analyst's estimate of the top 10 US DoD contractors based on available government data. The base year for DoD budgets is 2020, and the market forecast is estimated from 2021 to 2026.

Research, new purchases, and services for computers, healthcare, and base operations support are included. Classified budget requests are included but cannot be broken out into technology areas. Budget requests include base, overseas contingency operations, and emergency categories.

Products and services that are inherent in new-build tactical ground vehicles, ships, and aircraft platforms are included if distinctly specified by program or modification. Program funding and contract values do not always align year to year because of administrative costs, multi-year contracts, and technology use across segments. Program and contract segmentation, large multi-year contract assessment, and funding forecasts for 2021 and beyond are made at the analyst's discretion.

The purpose of this study is to discuss the new Biden administration's 2022 DoD budget request. While the market is mature, there are signs that steady growth and new concepts are ahead. This study will outline and provide commentary regarding those signs.

The main goals are to understand the current state of DoD contract activities, military operational trends driving the DoD market, commercial technology trends impacting DoD users, and the future objectives for DoD spending.

Key Issues Addressed

What are some leading DoD programs?

Which companies are the main DoD contractors in the market?

Where are the growth opportunities in the DoD market?

What does the current DoD market and technology landscape look like?

What activities will be emphasized as the DoD market continues to advance?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the US Defense Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. What You Need To Know First

Trends

Challenges

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

US DoD Budget Assessment Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Top Line Budget Request

Spending Forecast Analysis and Contracting Trends

Competitive Environment

Market Share

Top 10 Contractors in 2020

Market Share Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Programs

2022 Budget by Department

2022 Budget by Appropriation

Defense Technology Areas

2022 Program Funding by Technology Area

2022 Air Force/Space Force Budget by Appropriation

Top 10 Air Force/Space Force Programs

2022 Army Budget by Appropriation

Top 10 Army Programs

2022 Joint Services Budget by Appropriation

Top 10 Joint Services Programs

2022 Navy/Marine Corps Budget by Appropriation

Top 10 Navy/Marine Corps Programs

2022 RDT&E Budget by Department

Top 10 RDT&E Programs

2022 O&M Budget by Department

Top 10 O&M Programs

2022 Procurement Budget by Department

Top 10 Procurement Programs

Representative Unfunded Priority List Requests

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: JADC2 for Rapid Targeting

Growth Opportunity 2: Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul for Combat Readiness

Growth Opportunity 3: Military Construction for Base Operations

Growth Opportunity 4: Missile Defense for Protection and Deterrence

Growth Opportunity 5: AI for New Operational Concepts

Growth Opportunity 6: Military Healthcare for Prevention and Treatment

6. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t1oggg