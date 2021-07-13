Asia-Pacific Mobile Services Market Report 2021: Opportunities in Network Infrastructure and Spectrum Investments to Optimize User Experience

Dublin, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Mobile Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The impact of COVID-19 has led to a marginal revenue and subscriber growth for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

The market will witness revenue losses from the voice and SMS segment, but the demand for mobile data and mobile digital services will offset the losses. In the short-term, Communication Service Providers (CSPs) can reap the benefits of rising demand for mobile data, but they must consider strategies to upgrade network infrastructure and improve coverage.

COVID-19 has accelerated the digital transformation and increased digital consumption, providing CSPs with long-term growth opportunities for new business models, generating revenue, and ecosystem collaboration.

There is a proliferation of disruptive technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and 5G in APAC. CSPs must prioritize investments in these technologies and ensure that they can maximize mobile revenues and deliver personalized service experiences to their customers.

This study provides an overview of market challenges, opportunities, and CSP strategies in the mobile service market in Asia-Pacific. The study will highlight the Mega Trend of COVID-19 and its impact on key segments in the mobile service market, including mobile voice and SMS, mobile data, and mobile digital services.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Asia-Pacific's Mobile Service Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Purpose of the Study

Snapshot - Mobile Service Revenue and Mobile Subscribers of Selected Countries in Asia-Pacific, 2020

Key Market Trends in Asia-Pacific's Mobile Service Market

COVID-19 Impact on the Mobile Service Market in Asia-Pacific

CSPs' Role in Helping Societies Respond to the COVID-19 Pandemic

Top 5 Predictions for 2021 - Mobile Service Market in Asia-Pacific

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Mobile Service Market in Asia-Pacific

Mobile Service Market Scope of Analysis

Mobile Service Market Segmentation

Key Competitors in the Mobile Service Market in Asia-Pacific

Value Chain for the Mobile Service Market

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis and Assumptions

Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment

Percent Revenue Forecast Analysis by Segment

Mobile Subscriber Forecast

Mobile Subscriber Forecast Analysis and Assumptions

Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) of Selected Countries

Average Revenue Per User Assumption and Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share of Top 5 CSPs

Revenue Share Analysis of Top 5 CSPs

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Mobile Voice and SMS Segment

Key Growth Metrics for the Mobile Voice and SMS Segment

Revenue Forecast for the Mobile Voice and SMS Segment

Revenue Forecast Analysis and Assumption for the Mobile Voice and SMS Segment

Voice-over-LTE (VoLTE) Services are Powering the Voice Segment

Best Practices of VoLTE Services

Opportunities and Considerations Driving 5G Voice in Asia-Pacific

Application-to-Person (A2P) Messaging Powering the SMS Segment

Best Practices of A2P Messaging

Opportunities and Considerations Driving 5G Messaging

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Mobile Data Segment

Key Growth Metrics for the Mobile Data Segment

Revenue Forecast for the Mobile Data Segment

Revenue Forecast Analysis and Assumption for the Mobile Data Segment

Network Infrastructure Upgrade Powering Asia-Pacific's Mobile Data Segment

Best Practices of Network Infrastructure Upgrades

Opportunities and Considerations Driving Infrastructure Sharing

2G and 3G Shutdown Powering the Mobile Data Segment

Best Practices of 2G and 3G Network Shutdown Approach

Opportunities and Considerations Driving Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) Technology in Asia-Pacific

Mobile IoT Powering the Mobile Data Segment

Best Practices of Mobile IoT Services

Opportunities and Considerations Driving 5G IoT

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Mobile Digital Services Segment

Key Growth Metrics for the Mobile Digital Services Segment

Revenue Forecast for the Mobile Digital Services Segment

Revenue Forecast Analysis and Assumption for the Mobile Digital Services Segment

Digital Transformation Powering the Mobile Digital Services Segment

Best Practices of CSPs Digital Transformation

Opportunities and Considerations Driving Artificial Intelligence

Vertical Market Powering the Mobile Digital Services Segment

Best Practices of Mobile Digital Services

Opportunities and Considerations Driving 5G Use Cases

7. Growth Opportunity Universe - Mobile Service Market: Asia-Pacific

Growth Opportunity 1: Network Infrastructure and Spectrum Investments to Optimize User Experience, 2021 Onward

Growth Opportunity 2: Customer-centric Digital Transformation to Capture Emerging Trends Opportunities, 2021

Growth Opportunity 3: 5G Use Cases Deployments for New Business Models, 2021

8. Next Steps

