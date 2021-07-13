Asia-Pacific Mobile Services Market Report 2021: Opportunities in Network Infrastructure and Spectrum Investments to Optimize User Experience

Dublin, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Mobile Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The impact of COVID-19 has led to a marginal revenue and subscriber growth for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.
The market will witness revenue losses from the voice and SMS segment, but the demand for mobile data and mobile digital services will offset the losses. In the short-term, Communication Service Providers (CSPs) can reap the benefits of rising demand for mobile data, but they must consider strategies to upgrade network infrastructure and improve coverage.
COVID-19 has accelerated the digital transformation and increased digital consumption, providing CSPs with long-term growth opportunities for new business models, generating revenue, and ecosystem collaboration.
There is a proliferation of disruptive technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and 5G in APAC. CSPs must prioritize investments in these technologies and ensure that they can maximize mobile revenues and deliver personalized service experiences to their customers.
This study provides an overview of market challenges, opportunities, and CSP strategies in the mobile service market in Asia-Pacific. The study will highlight the Mega Trend of COVID-19 and its impact on key segments in the mobile service market, including mobile voice and SMS, mobile data, and mobile digital services.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Asia-Pacific's Mobile Service Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
- Purpose of the Study
- Snapshot - Mobile Service Revenue and Mobile Subscribers of Selected Countries in Asia-Pacific, 2020
- Key Market Trends in Asia-Pacific's Mobile Service Market
- COVID-19 Impact on the Mobile Service Market in Asia-Pacific
- CSPs' Role in Helping Societies Respond to the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Top 5 Predictions for 2021 - Mobile Service Market in Asia-Pacific
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Mobile Service Market in Asia-Pacific
- Mobile Service Market Scope of Analysis
- Mobile Service Market Segmentation
- Key Competitors in the Mobile Service Market in Asia-Pacific
- Value Chain for the Mobile Service Market
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis and Assumptions
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Percent Revenue Forecast Analysis by Segment
- Mobile Subscriber Forecast
- Mobile Subscriber Forecast Analysis and Assumptions
- Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) of Selected Countries
- Average Revenue Per User Assumption and Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share of Top 5 CSPs
- Revenue Share Analysis of Top 5 CSPs
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Mobile Voice and SMS Segment
- Key Growth Metrics for the Mobile Voice and SMS Segment
- Revenue Forecast for the Mobile Voice and SMS Segment
- Revenue Forecast Analysis and Assumption for the Mobile Voice and SMS Segment
- Voice-over-LTE (VoLTE) Services are Powering the Voice Segment
- Best Practices of VoLTE Services
- Opportunities and Considerations Driving 5G Voice in Asia-Pacific
- Application-to-Person (A2P) Messaging Powering the SMS Segment
- Best Practices of A2P Messaging
- Opportunities and Considerations Driving 5G Messaging
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Mobile Data Segment
- Key Growth Metrics for the Mobile Data Segment
- Revenue Forecast for the Mobile Data Segment
- Revenue Forecast Analysis and Assumption for the Mobile Data Segment
- Network Infrastructure Upgrade Powering Asia-Pacific's Mobile Data Segment
- Best Practices of Network Infrastructure Upgrades
- Opportunities and Considerations Driving Infrastructure Sharing
- 2G and 3G Shutdown Powering the Mobile Data Segment
- Best Practices of 2G and 3G Network Shutdown Approach
- Opportunities and Considerations Driving Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) Technology in Asia-Pacific
- Mobile IoT Powering the Mobile Data Segment
- Best Practices of Mobile IoT Services
- Opportunities and Considerations Driving 5G IoT
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Mobile Digital Services Segment
- Key Growth Metrics for the Mobile Digital Services Segment
- Revenue Forecast for the Mobile Digital Services Segment
- Revenue Forecast Analysis and Assumption for the Mobile Digital Services Segment
- Digital Transformation Powering the Mobile Digital Services Segment
- Best Practices of CSPs Digital Transformation
- Opportunities and Considerations Driving Artificial Intelligence
- Vertical Market Powering the Mobile Digital Services Segment
- Best Practices of Mobile Digital Services
- Opportunities and Considerations Driving 5G Use Cases
7. Growth Opportunity Universe - Mobile Service Market: Asia-Pacific
- Growth Opportunity 1: Network Infrastructure and Spectrum Investments to Optimize User Experience, 2021 Onward
- Growth Opportunity 2: Customer-centric Digital Transformation to Capture Emerging Trends Opportunities, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 3: 5G Use Cases Deployments for New Business Models, 2021
8. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k4zgcz