Latin America Buy Now Pay Later Markets, 2019-2020 & 2021-2028

Dublin, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook - 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As credit card penetration remains less than 15% in most of Latin American markets, BNPL lending has substantial growth prospects in the region. With the growing e-commerce market in the region, the BNPL service is also expected to grow.

Cash vouchers which are most trusted digital payment mode in the region, sometimes allow consumers to pay in interest-free instalments which provide flexibility to consumers. For instance, in the region, around 45% of eCommerce payments are made in instalments which are usually interest free .



Addi, a white-label BNPL startup based in Colombia, plans to expand to Brazil and Mexico by end of 2020. The start-up which was established in 2018 has risen US$31.3M in funding from Andreessen Horowitz and Quona Capital. Addi direct sales force in Colombia mainly targets elective medicine, home improvement and fast fashion merchants.

Also, the company has integrated with Vtex, an ecommerce platform, to allow merchants connected to Vtex offer installment loan financing within 24 hours. This feature is expected to be rolled out in Brazil by end of 2020 . Also, Addi collaborated with Telefonica, a telecom provider to enable financing of mobile devices. Other key BNPL providers in LATAM include NeoPag, Kueski Pay, and Referencia.



Regional/country reports included in this bundled offering provide a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in Buy Now Pay Later industry. These reports offer data-centric analysis of Buy Now Pay Later market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.



Each regional/country report details market opportunities across 40 market segments in Buy Now Pay Later for the period 2019-2028 and identifies opportunities. It captures essential KPIs such as Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value Per Transaction across end-use segments.

This offering is a bundled offering, combining one regional and 5 country reports:



1. Latin America Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

2. Argentina Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

3. Brazil Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

4. Chile Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

5. Colombia Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

6. Mexico Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook



