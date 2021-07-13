Pensa Systems Now Available on Microsoft Azure

AUSTIN, Texas, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pensa Systems, a leading innovator in the automated use of computer vision and artificial intelligence for retail in-store data and analytics, announced today that its advanced shelf intelligence data offering has become a Microsoft Preferred Solution and is now available on Microsoft Azure. Pensa along with the company’s third-party resellers will begin to jointly sell Pensa’s shelf intelligence data solution across a broader brand manufacturer and retailer footprint.



Pensa’s data-as-a-service (DaaS) delivers highly accurate, real-time visibility of the store shelf at a fraction of the cost of other solutions, providing consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands and retailers with the insights needed to jointly reduce stockouts, improve share of shelf (SOS), increase profitability and enhance customer experiences. Stockouts cost brands and retailers more than $1 trillion in lost revenue annually.

This collaboration will deliver Pensa’s breakthrough approach to monitoring store shelves, while offering significant scaling opportunities, as Pensa now has access to Microsoft’s enterprise sales teams and other resources. Pensa’s data and analytics offering is now available via the Azure Marketplace, with shelf data and analytics delivered on the Azure infrastructure.

Historically, managing store shelves has been a largely manual process – and as a result, expensive, spotty, incomplete and often inaccurate. By contrast, the Pensa system continuously collects, analyzes, and reports what’s happening on every shelf, using mobile phones and drones to collect data, and advanced AI and analytics to translate to business impact. Syndicating the data makes it available for retailers and their consumer goods manufacturing partners to continuously monitor – and rapidly optimize – store and channel performance.

“We’re pleased to collaborate with Microsoft to bring advanced shelf data intelligence and analytics to the market, with data delivered via Microsoft Azure,” said Richard Schwartz, president and CEO of Pensa Systems. “With Pensa, brands and retailers can now maintain a constant pulse, at scale, of store shelf and retail channel performance, bringing online the physical store shelf for the next age of retail.”

Robbee Minicola, senior director of Partner Strategy, Global Retail and Consumer Goods at Microsoft, said: “The future of retail is built on data and analytics, enabling continuous visibility and optimized business across both physical store shopping and omni-channel e-commerce. As a partner, Pensa highlights how Microsoft Azure enables the next wave of digital transformation for retail.”

For more information, please visit Pensa Systems in the Azure Marketplace. You can also visit Pensa Systems at www.pensasystems.com/ or contact your Microsoft account representative.

About Pensa Systems

Pensa is a leading innovator in changing the way brands and retailers manage retail shelf inventory. Pensa’s data-as-a-service portfolio and use of advanced computer vision and artificial intelligence enable CPG brands and retailers to reduce stockouts and boost revenues by delivering highly accurate real-time visibility of the store shelf at a fraction of the cost of other solutions. Pensa partners with top CPG brands and retailers globally, including Johnson & Johnson, General Mills, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Circle K, and Unilever to address a trillion-dollar “blind spot” at a critical time in the industry. Please visit www.pensasystems.com to learn more, and stay connected via Twitter and LinkedIn.

