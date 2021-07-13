GrantMatch Announces Headquarters Location in the City of Lynchburg

Lynchburg, Virginia, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The City of Lynchburg Office of Economic Development & Tourism and GrantMatch announced today that the company will locate its new United States headquarters in Lynchburg, Virginia. The company will serve as a partner for the City’s HIRE Lynchburg initiative, and will initially be located in the historic U.S. Post Office & Court House in Downtown Lynchburg at 901 Church Street, 1st Floor - Suite 104, Lynchburg, VA 24504.

GrantMatch is a professional services firm that specializes in securing government funding and incentives for businesses of all sizes in North America. Founded in Toronto, Ontario, GrantMatch has quickly become the leader in their respective space.

GrantMatch has secured more than $500 million in funding for their clients and continues to grow their team and roster of clientele. Starting out as a Canadian firm, GrantMatch’s growing list of Fortune 500 clients have required the GrantMatch team to broaden their scope of services to include the United States. “Lynchburg, VA, was a logical location to set up shop”, says soon-to-be resident and GrantMatch President, Dieter Eisbrenner. “Lynchburg, and more broadly the state of Virginia, is the type of business environment we look for. A healthy manufacturing and innovation sector, paired with a forward-thinking philosophy on Government incentives for business, makes Virginia the ideal location for the GrantMatch team to grow”.

“We are proud that GrantMatch has chosen the City of Lynchburg for their US corporate headquarters,” said Reid Wodicka, interim City Manager. “The decision to locate in our City reflects our robust, thriving, and diverse economy and will help not only our existing businesses grow and develop, but will also help to attract new businesses to our community and provide opportunities for our citizens.

“We are pleased to work with GrantMatch to not only establish their business in the United States, but also to work alongside Lynchburg businesses to grow,” said Marjette Upshur, Director of Economic Development & Tourism for the City of Lynchburg. “As a partner with the City’s HIRE Lynchburg initiative, GrantMatch is already working with Lynchburg employers, especially in the manufacturing sector, to assist businesses in seeking funding related to workforce training and development.”

MORE ABOUT GRANTMATCH

The corporate incentive and funding landscape in the United States is complex, constantly changing, and competitive. Businesses look to GrantMatch to ensure that they are utilizing all of the available funding program support in their space. Numerous programs are offered at fluctuating intake intervals to help fund private sector projects, expansions, and innovation. In most cases, Funding Specialists at GrantMatch find that businesses are missing out on big opportunities for funding through regional, state, and federal programs. Partnering with GrantMatch allows business leaders to rest assured that they are maximizing their funding intake, while also avoiding paying significant retainers or hourly fees on (often failed) program applications. The beauty of the GrantMatch offering is that it is structured on performance contingency, meaning that GrantMatch only collects a percentage fee if funding is secured. The result is a win/win scenario.

To ensure success, GrantMatch approaches the world of corporate incentives with a unique blend of data-driven technology, industry-exclusive processes and a proven methodology. The GrantMatch team have developed a proprietary software platform, aptly named GrantMatch™, which allows Funding Specialists to design and manage proactive funding strategies on behalf of their clients.

Currently, the platform is home to a growing database of over 4600 funding programs. Using a smart algorithm that matches business details with program eligibility, GrantMatch™ makes it possible to quickly and accurately identify opportunities, review historical program approval data, and begin compiling a compelling case for submission. The software also doubles as a portal for clients to keep their finger on the pulse of their active funding strategy, with the ability to collaborate with their assigned Funding Specialist at each stage of the process.

Growing and forward-thinking organizations continue to look to GrantMatch for support in leveraging corporate incentives to help take their projects from vision to reality. In the world of government funding, there are many levers at play which influence the flow of business investment support. GrantMatch emphasizes that it is crucial to have funding experts in your corner to help your business navigate, and benefit from the available funding in your sector. From their new offices in Lynchburg, GrantMatch will expand its services to better serve corporate clients across North America.

About the Office of Economic Development & Tourism



The Office of Economic Development & Tourism is the City of Lynchburg’s economic development and tourism agency. With a focus on developing people and place, staff leads business retention, expansion and attraction efforts, entrepreneurship and tourism initiatives, and business marketing and promotion for the city.

