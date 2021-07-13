Global and China CDMO Market 2021-2025 - The Rise of Domestic Innovative Drugs Brings Incremental Space

Dublin, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and China CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) Market Insight Report, 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The total size of the global CDMO market in 2019 is US$ 63.3 billion, including US$ 7.03 billion in clinical stage, US$ 44.63 billion in chemical commercialization stage and US$ 11.66 billion in biological stage. We estimate that by 2025, the total size of the global CDMO market will be US$ 119.58 billion, with a compound growth rate of 11.2%.



In 2019, the total size of China's CDMO market was 44.1 billion yuan, of which the chemical CDMO scale was 39.22 billion yuan and the bio CDMO scale was 4.88 billion yuan. We estimate that by 2025, the total size of China's CDMO market will be 131 billion yuan, with a compound growth rate of 19.9%, of which the chemical CDMO scale is 107.86 billion yuan, and the bio CDMO scale is 23.15 billion yuan, with compound growth rates of 18. Overall, China's CDMO industry will still maintain rapid growth, among which bio CDMO will grow faster.

In recent years, multinational pharmaceutical companies have focused on core business by selling API and preparation factories. We estmiate that with multinational pharmaceutical companies focusing on front-end R&D and production of new treatment technologies, the current production function of chemical drugs will gradually shift to CDMO enterprises, and the overall outsourcing ratio is expected to continue to increase.



Globally, the penetration rates of CXO in different R&D and production stages are quite different. From the current penetration rates in various fields of pharmaceutical outsourcing, the penetration rates of pharmacology and toxicology assessment, API outsourcing production and clinical stage are relatively high, which are 55%, 35% and 33%, respectively, while the penetration rates of preparation development and API development are only 16% and 9%. This is mainly due to the high requirements for technological innovation and research ability of outsourcing enterprises in preparation development and API development business, and only a small number of CXO enterprises with independent innovation ability can be competent.



We expect the bio-CDMO market to grow at a double-digit annual pace, driven by the expansion of the biodrug market and upturn in consignment ratio. We also anticipate a boost to CDMO market growth from consigned manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines. Fujifilm HD, JSR, and other Japanese companies are making the bio-CDMO business a core component of their growth strategies, and this business could contribute to earnings expansion.



Biodrug and CDMO Markets: The global biodrug market was worth about 30tn in FY3/20. Compared to conventional small-molecule drugs, these technologies operate at genetic and cellular levels, and achieve high precision. We expect the market to continue growing at a double-digit pace. Currently the outsourcing ratio for biodrugs is about 12%, a fairly low level versus 30% in the small-molecule drug market.

Biodrugs require more sophisticated manufacturing and quality control. Biodrug outsourcing product developers include many venture capital companies with modest capital accumulation, in addition to major drug companies. We forecast double-digit growth in the biodrug CDMO (bio-CDMO) market, led by expansion of the biodrug market and upturn in outsourcing ratio.



In recent years, CDMO international giants such as Catalent and Lonza have continuously expanded the capacity of cell and gene therapy by means of merger and acquisition. Lonza first realized the production of 2000L adeno-associated virus CMO, with more than 50 virus vector customers and more than 120 nuclear gene therapy projects; Catalent has a production area of over 400,000 square feet and 60 gene therapy projects. In 2020, it strengthened its layout through the acquisition of MaSTherCell.



WuXi PharmaTech is the earliest one who deployment of cell gene therapy in China and has accumulated a good customer research and development pipeline. WuXi PharmaTech laid out the cell and gene therapy business in advance many years ago, and now has 31 clinical stages of cell and gene therapy CDMO projects; 23 phase I clinical trials; eight phase II/III clinical trials.



Key Topics Covered:



1. A Glance of CDMO



2. Snapshot of Polices



3. China CDMO industry driving forces

3.1 The return on investment of innovative drugs declined

3.2 Pharmaceutical companies' willingness to R&D remains high

3.3 Share of emerging peers in R&D pipelines continues to increase

3.4 The rise of domestic innovative drugs brings incremental space

3.5 COVID-19 Vaccines and Therapeutic Drugs



4. Global and China CDMO Market Insight and Forecast

4.1 CDMO - M&A Transaction Comps

4.2 Global CDMO Market

4.3 China CDMO Market



5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Small molecule CDMO

5.2 Macromolecular CDMO



6. Depth Insight of Overseas & Domestic Peers

Lonza

Catalent

Samsung Biologics

FUJIFILM Diosynth

Asymchem

Wuxi Biologics

Pharmaron Inc.

SynTheAll Pharmaceutical

Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical

3SBio Inc.

Lianhe Chemical Technology

Laviana Pharma

PharmaResources (Shanghai)

Shanghai ChemPartner

Frontage Labs

Viva Biotech (Shanghai)

