The global care management solutions market is projected to reach USD 21.6billion by 2026 from USD 12.6billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.4%

Software segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR

On the basis of component, the care management solutions market is segmented into software and services. The software segment accounted for a larger market share of 75.1% in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increased adoption of software solutions by payers and providers to reduce readmissions, increase cost-effectiveness, improve operational efficiency, enhance patient engagement, and aid data integration and analysis.



Cloud-based segment to register the highest CAGR

Care management solutions are delivered to end users through the on-premise and cloud-based modes of delivery. The on-premise solutions segment accounted for a larger market share of 64.8% in 2020. The advantages offered by the on-premise mode of delivery, such as customization of solutions, reduction in the risk of data breaches, and the ability to reuse existing servers and storage hardware, are supporting its increased adoption in the care management solutions market.



North America To Witness Significant Growth From 2021 To 2026

In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the care management solutions market.The large share of North America can be attributed to the increased adoption of care management solutions by healthcare providers and payers to meet the healthcare goals of better quality care and lower healthcare costs.



Also, several major global players are based in the US, owing to which the US has become a center for innovation in the care management solutions market.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews: • By Company Type: Tier 1 – 34%, Tier 2 – 54%, and Tier 3 – 12% • By Designation: C-level – 31%, Director-level – 19%, and Others – 50% • By Region: North America - 46%, Europe – 25%, APAC –18%, Rest of the World –11%

Some of the prominent players operating in the care management solutions market are EXL Service Holdings, Inc. (US), Casenet, LLC (US), Medecision Inc. (US), ZeOmega Inc. (US), Cognizant Technology Solutions (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), and Epic Systems Corporation (US).



Research Coverage

This report studies the care management solutionsmarket based on component, delivery mode, application, end user and region.The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth.



It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions and respective countries.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market share of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

