Global Veterinary Dental Equipment Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030

Pune, India, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The veterinary dental equipment market is expected to reach USD 600.4 million in 2021, and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The usage of dental equipment in veterinary dental care is expected to grow in the coming years as pet owners are becoming aware of the importance of maintaining pet oral hygiene. A variety of well-designed veterinary dental equipment is used for diagnosis and treatments in veterinary dental care. Dental diagnostic for periodontal disease in small mammals commonly found in dogs and cats has led to high demand for veterinary dental care, which has resulted in the veterinary dental equipment market growth.

Periodontal disease can cause severe issues and suffering particularly, in pet animals, so early detection and treatment are essential in veterinary dental care. The most common oral disease in pets is gum disease, which can be prevented by regularly removing dental plaque and tartar that accumulates on dirty teeth. Such diseases and poor dental conditions can aggravate health conditions in animals and pets. This has increased focus on animal dental health care, driving the veterinary dental equipment market growth.

Some Significant Market Developments Considered in the Report:

March 2021 - Midmark Corp. released three new product offerings to the Synthesis Cabinetry Collection, including a new mobile procedure cart. The new product offerings are designed to assist with patient care and cleaning in ambulatory and acute environments in veterinary dental space.

September 2020 - Planmed introduced Planmed Verity VET, a stand-alone cone beam CT scanner specifically designed for veterinary imaging, which provides highly accurate submillimeter-resolution 3D images of the animal’s bony structures like teeth, skull and extremities.

February 2019 - CARDINAL PET CARE introduced two pet dental products at global pet expo — Remedy+Recovery Plaque Re-Lease Quick Melt, and Remedy+Recovery Hemp Breath Spray to help pet owners in providing home oral care therapy.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Veterinary Dental Equipment Market

After several restrictions imposed due to COVID-19, most consumers started stockpiling pet oral care products. The increasing awareness about animal health due to concerns regarding the spread of diseases from animals to humans has resulted in animals receiving better healthcare. Animal dental care also contributes to animal welfare, which is experiencing high demand as lockdown and curfews are slowly being lifted. Hence, the veterinary dental equipment market is growing at a rapid pace.

Veterinary Dental Equipment market, by Product

Based on product, the market for veterinary dental equipment is divided into equipment, hand instrument, consumables, and adjuvants. The equipment segment is further sub segment into dental X ray system, dental station, electrosurgical units, dental lasers, powered units.

Among these segments, the dental X ray segment holds the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period. Dental X ray equipment accurately diagnoses ailments. Thus, the increasing usage of dental X ray equipment for veterinary dental care is driving the segment growth.

Veterinary Dental Equipment market, by Animal Type

Based on animal type, the market for veterinary dental equipment is divided into small companion animal and large animal. Among these segments, the small companion animal segment holds the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The small companion animal segment growth can be attributed to the rising prevalence of periodontal disorders in dogs. Early detection and treatment help to prevent illnesses from worsening further.

Veterinary Dental Equipment market, by End Use

Based on end use, the market for veterinary dental equipment is divided into veterinary hospital, veterinary clinics, and academic institute. Among these segments, the veterinary clinics segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Veterinary clinics offer crucial help to pet owners as they have access to advanced dental equipment. The availability of affordable and fast dental veterinary care for companion animals is driving the veterinary clinics segment growth.

Veterinary Dental Equipment Market, by Region

Based on region, the veterinary dental equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Among these regions, North Among these regions, North America veterinary dental equipment market holds the largest market share. The regional market growth can be attributed to increasing number of pet owners and high demand for veterinary dental care in this region.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to increased awareness regarding animal health and developing medical infrastructure.

Some Major Findings of the Veterinary Dental Equipment Market Report Include:

Major global veterinary dental equipment market developments and forecast analysis along with a region-specific market analysis for 25 countries

In-depth veterinary dental equipment market study by the segments with trend-based insights

Profiles of major market players operating in the global veterinary dental equipment market, which include Planmeca Oy, Midmark Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Eickemeyer, Scil Animal Care, iM3, Dentalaire, Dispomed, MAI Animal Health, Acteon Group, TECHNIK Veterinary Ltd., Cislak Manufacturing, J & J Instruments, Inc., Charles Brungart, Covertus Tm, Aribex, Healthymouth llc, MyVet, and NewTom

Competitive benchmarking, product offering details, and growth strategies adopted by the leading market players

Key impact factor analysis across regions that includes analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the market

Impact of COVID-19 on the global veterinary dental equipment market

Browse key industry insights spread across 195 pages with 135 market data tables and 91 figures & charts from the report, “Global Veterinary Dental Equipment Market, By Product Type (Equipment, Hand Instruments, Consumables, Adjuvants), By Animal Group (Companion Animals, Large Animals), By End User (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Private Clinics, Veterinary Educational Institutes, Dental Homecare Settings), By Region (North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) – Market Size & forecasting (2016-2025)” in depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).

