The VCSEL market is expected to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.8%

The increased adoption is creating growth opportunities for manufacturers of wafers, equipment providers, metal-organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD) system providers, and foundries, testing & inspection companies; among others. With the entire VCSEL ecosystem is gaining market traction, it is expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.



Market for multimode VCSELs to grow at higher CAGR during forecast period

The multimode VCSEL segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.In 2017, with the release of the Apple iPhone X, its 3D sensing module and multimode VCSELs witnessed an increased production, becoming more prevalent in the market.



They are also increasingly used for high-power 3D ToF sensing, industrial, illumination, and LiDAR applications. The integration of 3D sensing by more smartphone manufacturers and the future applications of VCSELs in automotive LiDAR is projected to account for this growth.



Market for GaAs based VCSELs to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The GaAs segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The high adoption of GaAs-based VCSELs in the production of smartphones and consumer devices is the primary growth driver in the market.



In addition, the use of GaAs-based VCSELs in LiDAR applications is projected to create growth opportunities in the long term for the players operating in the ecosystem. Technological innovations in consumer electronics besides smartphones, such as AR/VR devices, are projected to further increase the demand for GaAs-based VCSELs in 3D sensing applications.



Market in automotive industry to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The high growth in the automotive segment is attributed to the increase in the use of VCSELs in automobiles for driver monitoring and infotainment systems.As the automotive industry is moving toward the evolution of autonomous vehicles, VCSELs are finding increased applications in systems, such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), to support this evolution.



LiDAR is the latest technology used in automotive safety developments and solutions that are being developed to make solid-state LiDARs using VCSELs.The increase in transition toward the adoption of autonomous vehicles in the long term is projected to drive the growth of the segment.



The increase in the importance of VCSEL for LiDAR, in-cabin monitoring/driver monitoring, and gesture recognition are expected to be the primary growth drivers during the forecast period.



Market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC has a large consumer electronics industry, including countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, which is the largest manufacturer and end user of consumer devices.South Korea is a key country for manufacturing portable consumer devices, while China is the manufacturer and consumer of consumer electronics devices.



Players such as Samsung (South Korea), Huawei (China), Oppo (China), and Xiaomi (China) are already using VCSELs in their smartphones.Significant investments in new vehicle technologies, including electric vehicles, LiDAR, and autonomous vehicles, are expected to create a demand for VCSELs.



Countries in APAC such as China and South Korea have led to the adoption of 5G communication technology, which would further provide opportunities for penetration of VCSELs in data communication. Hence, for consumer electronics, the market in APAC is projected to continue to grow as markets in North America and Europe continue to stagnate over time.



The report profiles key players in the VCSEL market with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report are Lumentum (US), II-VI Incorporated (US), ams (Austria), TRUMPF (Germany), Broadcom (US), Vertilite (China), Coherent (US), Alight Technologies (Denmark), Connector Optics (Russia), VERTILAS (Germany), WIN Semiconductors (Taiwan), IQE (UK), Ricoh (Japan), Fuji Xerox (Japan), MKS Instruments (US), FLIR (US), Santec (Japan), Leonardo Electronics (US), TT Electronics (UK), Ushio America (US), Thorlabs (US), Bandwidth 10 (US), RaySea Technology (China), Inneos (US), Frankfurt Laser Company (Germany), OCTLIGHT (Denmark), Ouster (US), Sanan Integrated Circuit (China), NeoPhotonics (US), Lytek Corporation (US), and OptiGOT (Sweden).



