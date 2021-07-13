Worldwide Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) Battery Material Industry to 2025

Dublin, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and China Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) Battery Material Market Insight Report, 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2020, the proportion of shipments of lithium iron phosphate power batteries in China has obviously rebounded. The price of lithium iron phosphate material has dropped sharply in recent two years, which provides sufficient space for reducing the cost of batteries in the raw material link. At present, the price of lithium iron phosphate material is 30,000 ~ 40,000 yuan/ton, and it is expected that the price will drop to 25,000 ~ 35,000 yuan/ton in the next two years.



The current application fields of lithium iron phosphate batteries include new energy vehicles, energy storage, electric ships and other power fields. Among them, the largest proportion of new energy vehicles is new energy commercial vehicles (including new energy buses and new energy special vehicles), and lithium iron phosphate batteries. The application ratio is very high; Lithium iron phosphate batteries currently used in the energy storage field account for more than 94%, including new batteries and ladder batteries, which are mainly used in UPS, backup power supply and communication energy storage; The future development of the electric ship market is expected to be good. Lithium iron phosphate batteries are all used in the electric ship field, and lithium iron phosphate batteries have also started to be used in the two-wheeled vehicle replacement market.



Although there is a large market growth space for lithium iron batteries in the future, the living environment of lithium iron battery manufacturers is not optimistic. The main reasons are as follows: 1) The market share of lithium iron phosphate batteries on the vehicle side is increasingly concentrated, and small and medium-sized battery companies cannot participate in it; 2) In some scenarios of small power and energy storage, the main competitor of lithium iron battery is lead-acid battery, and the battery price is still the primary consideration of consumers. Under the pressure of cost reduction, the gross profit margin of batteries that meet the quality requirements cannot be guaranteed; 3) The technology of lithium iron battery and materials has entered the bottleneck period, the technical barriers are gradually reduced, and the market competition is fierce; 4) Subsidies decline, and the cost pressure of car companies is transmitted to the battery factory. The profit margin of enterprises in the upstream material link of iron and lithium is very small, so it is difficult to bear the cost reduction required by the battery factory, which leads to the increased cost pressure shared by the battery factory. For the above reasons, lithium iron phosphate battery enterprises still lack confidence in the future market trend.



In the future, lithium iron phosphate battery enterprises will present some new characteristics in terms of products, management, technology and channels, as follows:

1) Battery-side sales are converted to operation to solve the problem of gross profit margin: in the application scenario where lead-acid batteries are competing products, the cycle life of lithium iron batteries is obviously excessive, and enterprises change the sales mode to lease operation, which will directly improve the life cycle economy of lithium iron batteries and improve the gross profit margin of products.

2) The size of battery core products is gradually unified, and the demand for universality is enhanced: in downstream markets such as energy storage and shipping, the sales links are characterized by large fluctuations in demand, large number of items, but low single purchase amount, and the demand for generalization of square lithium iron batteries is enhanced, especially in communication energy storage and industrial energy storage, and modularization will help accelerate the application speed of downstream enterprises.

3) The production of lithium iron phosphate materials will have the characteristics of bulk chemicals: with the trend of lowering the technical threshold, expanding the market scale and enriching the application scenarios in the lithium iron battery market, the product models are gradually unified, the sales price is further reduced, and the productivity and production scale of enterprises are further improved.

4) With the increasing demand for channel construction, the platform and brand influence will become the complementary points of enterprises: energy storage, small power, ships and other fields have obvious regional characteristics, and the enterprises providing such batteries also have problems such as low concentration, large fluctuations in the number of enterprises, unsound procurement channels, etc. How to realize platform sales and create word-of-mouth effect for lithium iron phosphate materials enterprises will become an important issue in their sales and marketing links.

5) Build factories in different places and arrange production according to the terminal demand: The electricity cost accounts for a relatively high proportion in the production cost of lithium iron phosphate materials. With Ningde era, BYD and other enterprises building factories in the central region, iron lithium materials enterprises can find a balance point suitable for their own development. At present, the electricity price in the central and western regions of China is low, and the base of chemical raw materials is perfect, which can support enterprises to complete capacity transfer.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market analysis of lithium iron phosphate cathode materials



2 Market analysis of lithium iron phosphate battery

2.1 Lithium battery market analysis

2.1.1 Analysis of the capacity scale of China's lithium battery market

2.1.2 Product analysis of lithium battery market in China

2.1.3 Market analysis of lithium iron phosphate battery in China

2.1.4 China power lithium iron phosphate market analysis

2.1.5 Market analysis of lithium iron phosphate battery for energy storage in China

2.1.6 Analysis of the competitive pattern of China's lithium iron phosphate battery market

2.2 Application status and characteristics of lithium iron phosphate battery

2.2.1 Market application characteristics of lithium iron phosphate battery for vehicles

2.2.2 Market application characteristics of marine lithium iron phosphate battery

2.2.3 Market application characteristics of lithium iron phosphate battery for energy storage

2.2.4 Other areas

2.3 Analysis of the price development trend of lithium iron phosphate battery

2.3.1 Analysis of the development trend of the cost of lithium iron phosphate battery for vehicles

2.3.2 Analysis of the development trend of marine lithium iron phosphate battery cost

2.3.3 Analysis of the cost development trend of lithium iron phosphate battery for energy storage

2.3.4 Other areas

2.4 Analysis of price trend and influencing factors of lithium iron phosphate battery

2.5 Analysis of cost trend and influencing factors of lithium iron phosphate battery

2.6 Technical requirements for lithium iron phosphate battery in subdivided fields

2.7 Lithium iron phosphate battery technology development trend analysis

2.4 Analysis of the impact of technological development on lithium iron phosphate battery market



3. Analysis of downstream application market of lithium iron phosphate battery

3.1 Market Status and Trend Analysis of Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery for Vehicles

3.1.1 Lithium iron phosphate battery market for passenger cars

3.1.2 Lithium iron phosphate battery market for passenger cars

3.1.3 Lithium iron phosphate battery market for special vehicles

3.2 Market Status and Trend Analysis of Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery for Energy Storage

3.2.1 Market of Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery for Communication Energy Storage

3.2.2 Market of Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery for Energy Storage in Power Grid

3.2.3 Other battery markets for energy storage

3.3 Market Status and Trend Analysis of Marine Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery

3.4 Market Status and Trend Analysis of Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery for Electric Forklift

3.5 Market Status and Trend Analysis of Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery for Electric Low Speed Vehicles

3.6 Market Status and Trend Analysis of Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery for AGV

3.7 Market Status and Trend Analysis of Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Used in Other Fields

Companies Mentioned

Tianjin STL Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

Pulead Technology Industry Co., Ltd

Shenzhen BTR New Energy Material Co., Ltd

Yantai Zhuoneng Battery Material Co., Ltd.

Nanjing Lasting Brilliance New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

Jiangxi Kingli Technology Co., Ltd.

Guoxuan High-Tech Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Tianjiao Technology Development Ltd.

Shenzhen Dynanonic Co., Ltd.

GuanghanMufu Lithium Power Materials Co., Ltd.

