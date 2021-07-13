Troy Dehmann joins Beazley as Chief Operating Officer

London, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beazley has appointed Troy Dehmann as Chief Operating Officer (COO) with immediate effect.

Troy brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in finance, operations and business transformation within the financial services sector. Most recently he was Global COO for Finance Operations and Core Finance at HSBC. Troy spent almost seven years at HSBC in London, with roles also including Global COO of Business Finance and Global Head of Cost Management.

Before joining HSBC, Troy held several banking roles at Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan Chase in New York. He began his career in finance at data & analytics specialists Dun & Bradstreet Corporation.

Adrian Cox, Beazley CEO, said: “Troy’s deep experience in building operational excellence and driving transformation within the finance sector will be invaluable as we continue to build an agile and flexible platform upon which to bring our specialist products to new markets and ensure our people have the systems to support them wherever they are in the world.”

Troy Dehmann, COO, said: “I am thrilled to join Beazley at this time as we continue to scale and strengthen our operational capability. I look forward to working with our teams to ensure they are supported and well-resourced to deliver excellent products and services in this flexible, hybrid world of work.”

Troy also joins Beazley’s executive committee and will be based in London. His appointment follows the move by Ian Fantozzi, former COO, to lead Beazley’s recently established digital business unit.

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, United States, Canada, Latin America and Asia. Beazley manages six Lloyd’s syndicates and, in 2020, underwrote gross premiums worldwide of $3,563.8m. All Lloyd’s syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best.

Beazley’s underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc., an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd’s.

Beazley’s European insurance company, Beazley Insurance dac, is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and is A rated by A.M. Best and A+ by Fitch.

Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include professional indemnity, cyber, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business.

For more information please go to: www.beazley.com

