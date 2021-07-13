Catchpoint Expands Platform to Deliver Business-Level Observability

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catchpoint®, the leader in Digital Experience Management, announces major platform enhancements, including Application Performance Management (APM) deep linking and expanded integrations providing enterprises complete user experience visibility, from symptom to cause. In addition, Catchpoint surpasses 1,000 Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) peers for extending reachability and releases node-to-node testing within its global observability network. To enable the delivery of today’s distributed digital experiences, Catchpoint’s platform is powered by the world’s largest network of active performance observers, driving innovation as part of its user-centric mindset.



“Today, many Enterprises struggle to deliver their business outcomes with traditional monitoring technology as the majority of legacy tools are incapable of providing holistic business-level observability of a hybrid IT world,” says Mehdi Daoudi, CEO of Catchpoint. “These new capabilities are another important milestone towards empowering IT teams so they can manage the visibility challenges associated with everything hybrid!”

APM Deep Linking, Integration Ecosystem

Organizational silos and disjointed monitoring tools hinder the effectiveness of IT operations. If the monitoring strategy uses certain APM providers, then IT teams can trace a specific external monitoring transaction all the way to their individual APM line of code thanks to Catchpoint’s unique insight ability. With expansive REST API and data webhooks, teams can develop normalized capabilities for internal and external users to consume data in the platforms of their choice.

Examples include:

Deep link with AppDynamics, SignalFX, and Instana

Integrate data to Datadog, Splunk Cloud, or Servicetrace

Node-to-Node Testing, Custom Visuals

Lack of unified visibility across the full digital service delivery stack is a real challenge for today’s IT deployments. The stack extends from the cloud, through the internet, and all the way to users’ browsers, apps, and devices. With Catchpoint’s node-to-node testing ability, customers can now perform mesh monitoring to diagnose or fault isolate network-related issues between multiple locations, including locations within an enterprise premise. The ability to augment an expansive array of existing visuals with “bring your own visuals” further allows IT teams to gain much-needed visibility across the full stack.

BGP Peers, Endpoint Instant Tests

IT team’s monitoring needs to be as distributed as the digital service they deliver and the end users who consume them. Since traditional APM tools focus on only application monitoring, extending digital service reach eliminates blind spots into end-to-end user experience. With over 1,000 BGP peers, including the monitoring of IPv6 routes, IT teams can configure monitoring, search, and set up alerting for IPv4 and IPv6 prefixes. The ability to run on-demand tests directly from MAC and PC extends troubleshooting abilities to where IT teams have traditionally had no reach – active testing from the user’s devices.

About Catchpoint

Catchpoint, the global leader in Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM), empowers business and IT leaders to protect and advance the experience of their customers and employees. In a digital economy, enabled by cloud, SaaS and IoT, applications and users are everywhere. Catchpoint offers the largest and most geographically distributed monitoring network in the industry – it’s the only DEM platform that can scale and support today’s customer and employee location diversity and application distribution. It helps enterprises proactively detect, identify and validate user and application reachability, availability, performance and reliability, across an increasingly complex digital delivery chain. Industry leaders like Google, L'Oréal, Verizon, Oracle, LinkedIn, Honeywell, and Priceline trust Catchpoint’s out-of-the box monitoring platform, to proactively detect, repair, and optimize customer and employee experiences. Learn more at www.catchpoint.com .

