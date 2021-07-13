Certara Announces New Chief Human Resources Officer

PRINCETON, N.J., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara®, a global leader in biosimulation, today announced that it has appointed Nicolette D. Sherman to the position of Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Sherman joins Certara with extensive experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, leading HR strategy and implementing programs to drive business impact.



“We are pleased to have Nicolette join Certara as we continue to grow our high-performing team and capabilities worldwide,” said William F. Feehery, chief executive officer. “She has a proven track record of achieving organizational results through advancing corporate values and building competencies. We look forward to her contributions to Certara.”

Most recently, Sherman was CHRO at Oyster Point Pharma, where she developed the human resources function of the newly public biotech company, establishing the infrastructure needed to support commercialization. Prior to that, she served in multiple roles at Sanofi for 12 years, including Vice President of North American Human Resources Operations and Vice President of Global Leadership Development. Sherman was responsible for leading a large team of HR professionals, providing support across all areas of the employment cycle for the 5 diverse business units and all functional areas in North America.

“I am honored to join Certara and look forward to contributing to its important work in transforming drug development and bringing new therapies to market,” said Ms. Sherman. “Certara has impressive breadth and depth of scientific and regulatory expertise, and I am excited to play a role in continuing to build upon the world-class team.”

About Certara

Certara accelerates medicines using biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 1,650 global biopharmaceutical companies, leading academic institutions, and key regulatory agencies across 61 countries.

