Esperion to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results August 3, 2021

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR), today announced it will report second quarter 2021 financial results before the open of the U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.



Following the release, company management will host a webcast and conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss financial results and business progress. The call can be accessed by dialing (877) 831-3840 (domestic) or (253) 237-1184 (international) five minutes prior to the start of the call and providing the access code 4975714.

A live audio webcast can be accessed on the investor and media section of the Esperion website at investor.esperion.com. Access to the webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call and will be archived on the Company's website for approximately 90 days.

ESPERION Therapeutics

ESPERION is The Lipid Management Company. Our goal is lipid management for everybody, that’s why we work hard to make our medicines easy to get, easy to take and easy to have. We discover, develop and commercialize innovative medicines and combinations to lower cholesterol, especially for patients whose needs aren’t being met by the status quo. Our entrepreneurial team of industry leaders is inclusive, passionate and resourceful. We are singularly focused on managing cholesterol so you can improve your health easily. ESPERION commercializes NEXLETOL® (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET® (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) Tablets and is the leader in the development of convenient oral, once-daily non-statin LDL-cholesterol lowering drugs for patients with high levels of bad cholesterol. For more information, please visit www.esperion.com and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/EsperionInc.

Investor Contact:

Kaitlyn Brosco

Esperion

corporateteam@esperion.com