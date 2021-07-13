MasterControl Concludes Beta Testing on Its Latest Product and Proceeds to Early Adopter Phase

SALT LAKE CITY, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterControl Inc., a leading global provider of software solutions that enable life sciences and other regulated companies to deliver life-changing products to more people sooner, today announced beta testing has concluded for MasterControl Insights, the company’s newest product, and will begin additional development with early adopters. The product is expected to launch in October 2021.



MasterControl Insights is designed to assist quality and manufacturing professionals in analyzing and interpreting large amounts of data gathered during the product life cycle development by using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

“With the immense amount of data collected during product development and manufacture, companies will now have a way to quickly identify patterns and mitigate risk,” said Sue Marchant, senior director of product at MasterControl. “The beta program has been highly successful with excellent customer input and we anticipate all will enter the early adopter program, which is invaluable to the development of the product and new features.”

MasterControl Insights gives customers immediate access to their data and the tools to analyze it in just a few clicks. The basic functionality provides pre-built dashboards that pull in data from MasterControl products. A more advanced option allows users to create their own visualizations and choose the data points they want to include.

Several customers were involved in the beta testing of MasterControl Insights and many had similar feedback on the ease of use and ability to customize reports without having to code. Pre-built dashboards give users a starting point which they can adapt for different department’s needs. Other customers commented on the value of visualization elements and ability to review reports in the platform without having to export data. Both features benefit global users where languages and time zones differ. In fact, when reviewing some of the planned dashboards, beta customers were already able to see how MasterControl Insights will have measurable impacts to their quality system and business value.

“The Quality Events by Supplier Dashboard would have saved us an audit finding,” said Jon McGinty, director of IT at Aquestive Therapeutics. “They asked for the KPIs around our suppliers and we couldn’t do it. This dashboard would have fixed that.”

About MasterControl

MasterControl Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based quality and compliance software for life sciences and other regulated industries. Our mission is the same as that of our customers – to bring life-changing products to more people sooner. The MasterControl Platform helps organizations digitize, automate and connect quality and compliance processes across the regulated product development life cycle. Over 1,000 companies worldwide rely on MasterControl solutions to achieve new levels of operational excellence across product development, clinical trials, regulatory affairs, quality management, supply chain, manufacturing and postmarket surveillance. For more information, visit www.mastercontrol.com .

