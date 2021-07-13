Polartec Announces Full Use of Non-PFAS DWR Treatments

Andover, Mass., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polartec®, a Milliken & Company brand, and premium creator of innovative and sustainable textile solutions, announces the elimination of PFAS (per- and polyfluoralkyl substances) in its DWR (durable water repellent) treatments across its line of performance fabrics. This non-PFAS treatment, offering zero loss of durability or water repellency, is the latest in Polartec’s growing EcoEngineering™ initiative.

As part of its sustainability efforts, Polartec prioritized performance and longevity as it worked to eliminate PFAS in its DWR treatments. This new weather protection fabric treatment will be used in Hardface®, Power Shield®, Power Shield® Pro, NeoShell® and Windbloc® products. The technology will also extend to fleece and insulation treatments for greater moisture management on products like Thermal Pro® and Alpha®.

“Trial results have exceeded even our expectations,” said Mike Rose, Polartec VP of Product Development. “There is no loss of performance from a water repellency or durability standpoint.”

“Achieving non-PFAS treatments within our product line is an important milestone in our commitment to sustainably made performance fabrics,” added Steve Layton, Polartec President. “It’s the latest step on our journey to an even more sustainable Polartec.”

Over the company’s 30-year history, Polartec has established itself as the world's foremost innovator of performance fabrics engineered for all conditions. The brand’s dedication to environmentally sustainable products continues to push the market forward. From inventing the process of turning post-consumer plastic into performance fabrics and leading the use of recycled content across all categories––to innovating products with non-PFAS DWR treatments and leading the way in circularity––sustainable science is the innovation force behind the brand.

Polartec products with non-PFAS DWR treatments are available now for purchase, either by contacting a Polartec account manager, or by contacting Polartec here.

