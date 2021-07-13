Cannabis Global, Inc. Discusses the Drivers Behind Their Substantial Revenue Growth in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, Texas, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com Inc. (“SCV”) announces the availability of a new interview with Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), the majority owner of Natural Plant Extract of California, a licensed cannabis manufacturer and distribution company. Arman Tabatabaei, Company CEO, discusses how the Company’s commitment and focus on the quality of its ingredients, its pipeline of products, patents and patent applications, as well as its steadfast commitment to being an innovator in the cannabis space, is now producing significant revenues.



The Company recently announced that it expects to report revenue of $940,000, up from $20,000 as reported on the Company's Form 10-Q for the same period one year ago. The drivers behind those numbers are highlighted in this interview.

Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Tabatabaei described how the Company has taken the product philosophy of doing things differently in the incredibly competitive cannabis space. Rather than introduce a variety of products in various segments, CBGL has taken a different stance. The vision is to only focus on products that will stand out in the marketplace. This has resonated with their target markets. For example, their edible products are based on a simple premise – use only the finest ingredients. Other companies base their edibles on artificial flavors and colors, while CBGL base their products on real fruit purées, natural flavors, and other ingredients that are the best in class.

Tabatabaei discussed how CBGL remains an innovator, “We are especially proud of our first run of diamond Infused pre-rolls. The test actually came out in excess of 45%, but potency isn’t the only measure of a quality product, it’s also taste. In our first product runs, we think we have nailed both, and our product reviews have been phenomenal. Relative to other products the market should expect to see from us, we plan to continue our focus on quality through our Northern Lights brand, but we also have developed several high-capacity production techniques that will allow us to offer these products at extremely attractive price points. In that regard, we want to be disruptive to the marketplace relative to both extreme quality of our ingredients and very attractive pricing into the wholesale market,” Tabatabaei told Smith.

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/july-interview-cannabis-global-cbgl/

About Cannabis Global, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc. is a Los Angeles-based, fully audited and reporting Company with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, trading under the stock symbol CBGL. We are an emerging force in the cannabis marketplace with a growing product and proprietary intellectual property portfolio. We are marketing and producing Comply Bag™, an innovative solution for cannabis storage, transport and tracking, and are the developer and marketer of the Hemp You Can Feel™ brand. Our subsidiary, Natural Plant Extract (NPE), is a Southern California licensed cannabis manufacturer and distributor which licenses our technologies to produce edibles for the cannabis marketplace. Cannabis Global has filed three non-provisional and multiple provisional patents for cannabis infusion and nanoparticle technologies and continues an active research & development program.

