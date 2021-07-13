Cogniac Joins NVIDIA Inception Program

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogniac Corporation (“Cogniac”), a San Jose, California-based provider of enterprise-class Artificial Intelligence (AI) image and video analysis, today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception , a program designed to nurture startups revolutionizing industries with advancements in AI and data sciences.



Cogniac’s AI vision platform leverages abundant visual data at enterprise scale to drive efficiency of visual tasks. The Cogniac platform is a no-code, easy-to-implement solution within existing processes and hardware, allowing organizations to strategically redeploy employees and assets throughout the organization, optimize workflows, increase safety, and reduce costs.

NVIDIA Inception will allow Cogniac to use the NVIDIA network, technologies, and expertise to drive new and relevant opportunities for the company, as well as serve as an accelerator for growth. The program will also offer Cogniac connection and collaboration with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

“We’re thrilled to join NVIDIA Inception,” said Vahan Tchakerian, Chief Partnership Officer at Cogniac. “We look forward to working with one of the leading technology hardware companies in the world. Together, we’re seeking to maximize the value of massively underutilized visual data at the enterprise scale.”

NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, marketing support, and technology assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

About Cogniac

Cogniac offers the most advanced enterprise Visual Operations Intelligence platform. Cogniac enables businesses to realize exceptional levels of accuracy and efficiency in complex environments, from manufacturing to industrial, government to marine. Cogniac’s technology maximizes the value of the newest and most abundant form of data – visual data. By deploying Convolutional Neural Networks and Hyper Parameter Optimization, Cogniac’s platform achieves process performance optimization with very little technical knowledge required from human subject matter experts. For more information, visit www.cogniac.ai

