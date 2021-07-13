Copperstate Farms Accelerates Growth Across Market Channels Adding New Executive Talent and Expanding Production

PHOENIX, Ariz., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copperstate Farms, a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Arizona, today announced executive leadership changes as the Company expands its production capabilities and enhances its competitive position in the Arizona cannabis market.



Copperstate Farms recently terminated CEO Pankaj Talwar and made additional leadership changes at its facility in Snowflake, AZ. Further, Copperstate Farms has appointed board member Kevin Burdette as interim COO and, earlier this year, installed Siobahn Carragher as Vice President of People.

“Copperstate Farms continues to invest heavily in additional production capacity and management at our Snowflake, AZ facility and across the Company,” stated Scott Barker, co-founder and Managing Director.

Company growth highlights in 2021 include:

Commenced recreational cannabis sales at all four Sol Flower dispensary locations in January.

Announced plans to double its cultivation acreage and production capabilities to 80 acres under glass in Snowflake, Arizona in March.

Completed the buildout of a new hydrocarbon lab and added personnel for product research and development.

Diversified cultivation to 50 cannabis strains in production, 50 in development, and new live resin products.

Copperstate Farms is home to the largest indoor cannabis cultivation facility in the U.S. and operates four dispensary locations under the Sol Flower banner in Arizona. The company has developed a robust brand portfolio including, Copperstate, Good Things Coming, and DNA Genetics. For more information visit CopperstateFarms.com.

About Copperstate Farms, LLC:

Established in 2016, Copperstate Farms, LLC, is a vertically integrated cannabis company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The company manages the licensed production and distribution of medical cannabis in the U.S. and operates a 1.7-million-square-foot facility and 40-acre greenhouse grow in Snowflake, Arizona. Copperstate Farms is the parent company of multiple product suites and the dispensary retail concept Sol Flower, which includes a public-facing café and wellness classroom. The multi-use dispensary brand has locations in Tempe, Scottsdale, and Sun City, Arizona.

Copperstate Farms is dedicated to bringing growth to the local and state economy through the hiring of local laborers, material suppliers, and contractors. For more information, visit CopperstateFarms.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2b23ab3-8569-446d-82b6-f748fefc0054