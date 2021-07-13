Playtika Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

HERZLIYA, Israel, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) announced today it will release financial results for the second quarter 2021 before U.S. markets open on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.



On the same day, Playtika management will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time, 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the conference call and earnings release materials can be found on Playtika’s Investor Relations website at investors.playtika.com . To listen live, participants may register here , or dial into the conference call at (833) 665-0587 or (661) 407-1603 for international callers. Please use conference ID: 4792307.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. is a leading mobile gaming company and monetization platform with over 31 million monthly active users across a portfolio of games titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has over 3,700 employees in 19 offices worldwide including Tel-Aviv, London, Berlin, Vienna, Helsinki, Montreal, Chicago, Las Vegas, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Sydney, Kiev, Bucharest, Minsk, Dnepr, and Vinnytsia.

Contact

Investor Contact

Playtika

David Niederman

davidni@playtika.com

Press Contact

The OutCast Agency

Angela Allison

playtika@theoutcastagency.com