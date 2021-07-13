Mavenlink Earns Top Spot in G2 Grid® for Resource Management for Second Consecutive Quarter

IRVINE, Calif., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mavenlink , the leading provider of cloud-based software purpose-built for professional services organizations, has again been named the No. 1 Resource Management solution in the G2 Grid®. This marks the company’s sixth consecutive appearance in the Resource Management Software Leader Quadrant, underscoring consistently high user satisfaction and market presence scores as independently measured by G2.



As the top-ranked provider of resource management software, Mavenlink has earned consistently high marks for user satisfaction and market presence as compared with competing solutions in the market. In addition to its No. 1 spot in resource management, Mavenlink has also been recognized in other categories, earning the “Leader” designation for both Professional Services Automation and Project Management for the past 14 consecutive quarters, and Project and Portfolio Management for the past seven consecutive quarters.

“Mavenlink has earned leader rankings on multiple G2 Grids for the past several years, indicating that our clients are highly satisfied with our resource-centric approach,” said Ray Grainger, founder and CEO, Mavenlink. “We remain committed to delivering innovative solutions, always focused on creating remarkable client experiences and driving better business results through dynamic resource optimization.”

It’s no wonder Mavenlink’s resource-centric approach has resonated with customers. Until Mavenlink, innovation in professional services technology has been practically nonexistent, forcing firms to choose between force-fitting their business to an ERP or CRM system, using project-centric point solutions that create silos of information, or using legacy PSA systems that were built for a different era. Mavenlink liberates professional services from these challenges and shapes its future through the power of Dynamic Resource Optimization. With its purpose-built Industry Cloud for Professional Services, Mavenlink delivers transformative value by putting resource management at the core, enabling firms to operate with unlimited scale, drive predictable outcomes, and realize full margins.

G2 is a leading technology and services review and ranking platform providing a space in which verified users can share their feedback and experiences pertaining to a range of solutions. This feedback provides objective insights that help other consumers compare solutions and make buying decisions.

To compare resource management software and see the G2 Grid for Resource Management, please click here . To learn more about Mavenlink and its products, visit Mavenlink.com .

About Mavenlink

Mavenlink's purpose-built cloud software for professional services takes PSA software to a new level, one that optimizes resources and elevates operational performance to build thriving businesses. A resource-first architecture, enables services businesses to field the best team, every time and see up-to-the minute progress against timelines and budgets so projects run smoothly, predictably, and profitably. Mavenlink gives professional services firms in more than 100 countries the clarity, control and confidence to do what they do best, even better. Learn more at www.mavenlink.com .