Sibannac Retains Auditor And Provides Corporate Update

Scottsdale, Arizona, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNNC), a Nevada corporation (the “Company”), announced the following:

Audit

The Company has retained the firm, Farber Hass Hurley LLP, Certified Public Accountants, to conduct PCAOB required audits of its financial statements for the prior two years. Upon completion of the audits, the Company will file the required applications to return to fully reporting status with the SEC.

Update

Lifetime Branding is presenting the new wellness brand to the Board of Directors this week and the Company will then be presenting the brand to the public by separate announcement. Management has entered discussion with a renowned product development and formulation company to bring to market a next generation wellness product with clinical testing. A separate disclosure will be made upon the Company entering into a material agreement with the firm.

About the Company

Sibannac is vertically integrated in natural product development, CBD, Delta-8 and plant-based, white label manufacturing, web and graphic design and packaging. For additional information on Sibannac, please visit https://snncinc.com/ and The Campus Co.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

