Apex Clean Energy and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation Partner on First-of-Its-Kind Conservation Program

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) and Apex Clean Energy, a leading clean energy company, today announced a new partnership to support local conservation projects across the country that benefit the communities where Apex’s utility-scale renewable energy projects are located.

For each new wind and solar project that Apex commercializes, the company will contribute $1,000 per megawatt to NFWF, which will match these funds at a level of 1:1 or more and will prioritize utilizing the dollars to fund conservation projects near the renewable energy facilities. This partnership represents the first conservation grant program of its kind in the clean energy industry.

By supporting local and regional conservation projects through existing NFWF programs, Apex will leverage the Foundation’s science-based competitive grant processes to address conservation challenges and generate lasting benefits for communities across the nation. In this way, the partnership will be able to advance conservation efforts with a speed and flexibility that is unique among the Foundation’s many public-private partnerships and that sets a new precedent for NFWF’s future partners and the clean energy industry.

“Apex’s core focus is on accelerating the shift to clean energy, but alongside that mission, it is critical for us to enhance the sustainability of the ecosystems and habitats where Apex’s projects are developed and operate,” said Mark Goodwin, president and CEO of Apex. “Partnering with NFWF expands the potential impact of our conservation grant program dramatically, enabling Apex to provide this benefit in every region that hosts one of our commercialized projects.”

“We welcome Apex as our newest corporate partner, and we are excited about the potential of this unique partnership,” said Jeff Trandahl, executive director and CEO of NFWF. “Over time, we expect that the scale and flexibility of the projects funded through this effort will help a huge variety of habitats and native species across the country, while at the same time providing direct benefits to the local communities where Apex is building renewable energy projects.”

The conservation investments made possible through this partnership will provide specific and intentional benefits for species and habitats in and near communities where Apex projects are located. In addition to providing better habitat for fish and wildlife, projects can support local economies through job creation, foster healthier environments, generate recreational and community engagement opportunities, help provide cleaner drinking water, and support carbon sequestration.

Additionally, many NFWF grants invest in local conservation organizations—both large and small—in order to accomplish on-the-ground objectives. This type of funding builds local conservation capacity, establishing long-term benefits for the community.

About Apex Clean Energy

Apex Clean Energy was founded with a singular focus: to accelerate the shift to clean energy. Through origination, construction, and operation of utility-scale wind, solar, and storage facilities, distributed energy resources, and green fuel technologies, Apex is expanding the renewable frontier across North America. Our mission-driven team of more than 250 professionals uses a data-focused approach and an unrivaled portfolio of projects to create solutions for the world’s most innovative and forward-thinking customers. For more information about how Apex is building the energy company of the future, visit apexcleanenergy.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation

Chartered by Congress in 1984, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) protects and restores the nation’s fish, wildlife, plants and habitats. Working with federal, corporate and individual partners, NFWF has funded more than 5,000 organizations and generated a total conservation impact of $6.8 billion. Learn more at www.nfwf.org.

