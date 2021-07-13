Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., Enigmai, Reports High Interest In Software Suite Following Live Webinar Earlier This Spring

Claymont, Delaware, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., (OTCPink: GSPT) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Enigmai Ltd., has reported a high volume of product inquiries after the very successful webinar which showcased its WorkForce Management (WFM) software solution earlier this spring.



At the Live Webinar in Tel-Aviv, Israel: “Efficiency Tools for Call Centers”, Enigmai was featured and presented their WFM software solution for call centers. The event was joined by participants from numerous companies spanning several industries including banking, postal services, IT, telecom, and municipalities, among others.

“During the webinar, we immediately took multiple requests for product demonstrations, and in the weeks following the webinar, we have had multiple requests to learn more about our solutions,” said Mrs. Eital Muskal, VP of Strategy and Business Development for Enigmai.

In the weeks following the webinar, the Enigmai sales team, led by Mr. Ziv Shalev, has had many interactions with potential clients. Some of those interactions have evolved into further discussions and formal product proposals with leading companies in different verticals from Banking, Telecom, Municipalities, Postal Services, IT and other sectors. Companies are looking for solutions that will enable them to better manage their employees’ shifts and other scheduling needs. The interest that the Enigmai team has seen following this event is an ongoing testimonial to the robust solution developed by Enigmai and the fact it can easily meet workforce management needs across a diverse range of industries.

Mr. Louis Shefsky, President of Golden Star Enterprises, commented, “It is evident that Enigmai’s WFM solutions are leading the industry. Under our current leadership team, we are confident that we will see the results of our augmented sales efforts in the very short term.”

About Enigmai

Enigmai was founded in Israel in 2009. As an Israeli tech company, Enigmai developed a unique and advanced solution to address the challenges large contact centers face with workforce management. Our solution supports the entire workflow cycle, from managing shifts and employee breaks to forecasting every day’s HR needs. Our system offers numerous advantages like integration with other organization systems in use, real-time information update, easy access reports, and a web-based solution. Leading financial and insurance companies in Israel currently use our system, supporting the operation of hundreds of employees daily.

About Golden Star Enterprises Ltd.

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (GSPT) is a publicly-traded holding and acquisition company interested in taking technology start-ups and growing them to the next level. We actively search for exceptional investment opportunities in the technology vertical. We leverage management’s extensive experience in the marketplace and tech industry connections to create opportunities for companies in our portfolio.

