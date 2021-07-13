Bionano’s Optical Genome Mapping Extensively Featured at the 2021 European Cytogenomics Conference as a Superior Solution for Genomic Analysis in Leukemia and Genetic Disease Compared to Traditional Techniques

SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced that optical genome mapping (OGM) was extensively featured across a wide range of talks and posters at the 2021 European Cytogenomics Conference (ECA) as a superior solution for genomic analysis in leukemia and genetic disease compared to traditional techniques.



At the ECA, there were nine talks and posters featuring OGM presented online from July 3 - 5, 2021 during this virtual event. The conference featured five presentations and four posters from Bionano Saphyr system customers spanning clinical and discovery research applications in hematological malignancies and genetic disease. OGM delivered by the Saphyr system detects all classes of structural variation in a one simple assay and analysis workflow. Below is a table highlighting the presentations that featured Bionano’s OGM data and a summary of the key benefits expressed by the authors.

Presenter Affiliation Bionano's OGM Benefits Presented Dr. Elena García Sánchez Hospital Infantil Universitario Niño Jesús, Madrid 100% concordance vs. traditional assay techniques for pediatric leukemias

60% of these cases revealed new clinically relevant information with OGM

Detected variants important for prognosis stratification and treatment

Identified new fusion genes with Bionano's OGM for pediatric leukemias Dr. Anna Puiggros Hospital del Mar, Barcelona OGM successfully predicted the most severe prognosis for CLL

OGM provided additional insights in 45% of cases

Incremental findings for OGM were all orthogonally confirmed

Improved prognostic performance relative to standard techniques Dr. Barbara Dewaele University Hospitals Leuven Improvement to patient treatment and prognostic accuracy for ALL

100% concordorance relative to standard of care w/ no false positives

75% reduction in turnaround time (4 days to 1 day) vs. traditional techiques

50% reduction in cost for OGM relative to standard techniques Dr. Catherine Menten CHU de Liège Identified correct structure of complex rearrangment in AML

OGM was the only technique capable of this full characterization

Confirmed suspected KMT2A-MLLT10 fusion gene Céline Lété CHU de Liège OGM used to understand a complex rearrangement in AML

Identified the correct structure of a highly-complex rearrangement

Successfully confirmed the suspected KMT2A-MLLT10 fusion Romain Nicolle Hôpital Necker-enfants-malades, Paris A new recognizable genetic disorder characterized by OGM

Fully characterized complex rearrangements involving segmental dups

OGM provided insights into the underlying mechanism of formation Karolina Bilska MVZ Martinsried, Munich OGM identified a rare, three-way balanced translocation

Important clinically-relevant chromosomal aberration leading to infertility Claudia Rita Catacchio Washington School of Medicine, Seattle Assembled a high-quality reference genome of the Bonobo using OGM

Enabled a refined analysis of hominid evolution Lisanne Vervoort, KU Leuven OGM successfully characterized the repeat structure of 22q11.2 locus

Closed gaps in genome assemblies to provide clearer picture

“This year, the ECA had the greatest number of presentations featuring Bionano’s data to date, which we believe reflects the increased adoption of Saphyr throughout Europe and the wide range of clinical research applications benefitting from OGM,” commented Erik Holmlin, PhD, CEO of Bionano Genomics. “We believe these presentations are just the starting point for continued expansion into clinical research applications for hematological malignancies and genetic disease where OGM has the potential to deliver significant advantages to clinicians relative to the current standard of care.”



About Bionano Genomics

Bionano is a genome analysis company providing tools and services based on its Saphyr system to scientists and clinicians conducting genetic research and patient testing, and providing diagnostic testing for those with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other neurodevelopmental disabilities through its Lineagen business. Bionano’s Saphyr system is a research use only platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. The Saphyr system is comprised of an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools. Bionano provides genome analysis services to provide access to data generated by the Saphyr system for researchers who prefer not to adopt the Saphyr system in their labs. Lineagen has been providing genetic testing services to families and their healthcare providers for over nine years and has performed over 65,000 tests for those with neurodevelopmental concerns. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com or www.lineagen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



